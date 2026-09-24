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Palestinian President Accuses Israel of Destroying Two-State Solution
Palestinian President Accuses Israel of Destroying Two-State Solution
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The policy of Israel will ultimately lead to the destruction of the two-state solution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Thursday.
2026-09-24T16:01+0000
2026-09-24T16:01+0000
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Danger is now threatening both the creation of the State of Palestine and the very existence of Palestinians as a people on their land, the president said, further adding that the developments in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, or the West Bank are part of Israel's plan to ultimately force out Palestinians. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. As is tradition, a High-Level Week is being held as part of the General Assembly. The general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28. For the second year in a row, the United States denied Abbas a visa for personal participation in the UNGA in New York. On September 17, the General Assembly allowed the president to speak via video link, as it did a year earlier.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/discrimination-against-jerusalem-christians-is-part-of-planned-occupational-policy--activist-1124751679.html
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Palestinian President Accuses Israel of Destroying Two-State Solution

16:01 GMT 24.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
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UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The policy of Israel will ultimately lead to the destruction of the two-state solution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Thursday.
"We have long warned the international community through the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] and through the [UN] Security Council that these Israeli policies, in violation of international law, would destroy the two-state solution," Abbas said during his virtual address to the General Assembly.
Danger is now threatening both the creation of the State of Palestine and the very existence of Palestinians as a people on their land, the president said, further adding that the developments in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, or the West Bank are part of Israel's plan to ultimately force out Palestinians.
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. As is tradition, a High-Level Week is being held as part of the General Assembly. The general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28.
Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
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Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist
17 September, 10:47 GMT
For the second year in a row, the United States denied Abbas a visa for personal participation in the UNGA in New York. On September 17, the General Assembly allowed the president to speak via video link, as it did a year earlier.
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