https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/palestinian-president-accuses-israel-of-destroying-two-state-solution-1124783319.html

Palestinian President Accuses Israel of Destroying Two-State Solution

Palestinian President Accuses Israel of Destroying Two-State Solution

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The policy of Israel will ultimately lead to the destruction of the two-state solution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Thursday.

2026-09-24T16:01+0000

2026-09-24T16:01+0000

2026-09-24T16:01+0000

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Danger is now threatening both the creation of the State of Palestine and the very existence of Palestinians as a people on their land, the president said, further adding that the developments in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, or the West Bank are part of Israel's plan to ultimately force out Palestinians. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. As is tradition, a High-Level Week is being held as part of the General Assembly. The general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28. For the second year in a row, the United States denied Abbas a visa for personal participation in the UNGA in New York. On September 17, the General Assembly allowed the president to speak via video link, as it did a year earlier.

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middle east, mahmoud abbas, israel, palestine, new york, general assembly, united nations general assembly