https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-hits-kiev-facility-producing-components-for-uav-prepares-robotic-systems-1124779504.html

Russia Smashes Kievstar Telecom Hub, Military Production Sites Across Ukraine

Russia Smashes Kievstar Telecom Hub, Military Production Sites Across Ukraine

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian military launched a heavy blitz on a facility in Kiev that produced components for long- and medium-range drones and where... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-24T07:18+0000

2026-09-24T07:18+0000

2026-09-24T07:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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In a fierce overnight barrage, Russian forces unleashed precision-guided weapons from ground and air platforms, alongside drones, pounding Ukrainian drone production plants, telecommunications hubs (Kievstar and Parkovy), logistics centers, and naval vessels supporting Ukraine's armed forces.Russian firepower also pounded two logistics centers in Odessa — key depots where military and dual-use cargo flowing into Ukraine from Europe was stockpiled, the ministry said.Russian air defenses sprang into action overnight, intercepting and destroying 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said."Between 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on September 23 and 8:00 Moscow time on September 24, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.The drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Tver, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as over Crimea, the government body added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-hits-key-internet-traffic-facilities-of-ukraine-defense-ministry-in-kiev-1124777530.html

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