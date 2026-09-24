https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-hits-kiev-facility-producing-components-for-uav-prepares-robotic-systems-1124779504.html
Russia Smashes Kievstar Telecom Hub, Military Production Sites Across Ukraine
Russia Smashes Kievstar Telecom Hub, Military Production Sites Across Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian military launched a heavy blitz on a facility in Kiev that produced components for long- and medium-range drones and where... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-24T07:18+0000
2026-09-24T07:18+0000
2026-09-24T07:56+0000
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In a fierce overnight barrage, Russian forces unleashed precision-guided weapons from ground and air platforms, alongside drones, pounding Ukrainian drone production plants, telecommunications hubs (Kievstar and Parkovy), logistics centers, and naval vessels supporting Ukraine's armed forces.Russian firepower also pounded two logistics centers in Odessa — key depots where military and dual-use cargo flowing into Ukraine from Europe was stockpiled, the ministry said.Russian air defenses sprang into action overnight, intercepting and destroying 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said."Between 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on September 23 and 8:00 Moscow time on September 24, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.The drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Tver, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as over Crimea, the government body added.
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Russia Smashes Kievstar Telecom Hub, Military Production Sites Across Ukraine
07:18 GMT 24.09.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 24.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian military launched a heavy blitz on a facility in Kiev that produced components for long- and medium-range drones and where ground-based robotic systems were being readied for deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
In a fierce overnight barrage, Russian forces unleashed precision-guided weapons from ground and air platforms, alongside drones, pounding Ukrainian drone production plants, telecommunications hubs (Kievstar and Parkovy), logistics centers, and naval vessels supporting Ukraine's armed forces.
"As a result of the strike, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: an industrial enterprise producing components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as facilities for preparing ground-based robotic systems for use," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian firepower also pounded two logistics centers in Odessa — key depots where military and dual-use cargo flowing into Ukraine from Europe was stockpiled, the ministry said.
"A tanker‑type maritime vessel was damaged while it crossed sea, it was delivering fuel and lubricants to the port of Chernomorsk, intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine," the statement added.
Russian air defenses sprang into action overnight, intercepting and destroying 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.
"Between 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on September 23 and 8:00 Moscow time on September 24, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
The drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Tver, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as over Crimea, the government body added.