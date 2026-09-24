https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-strikes-warehouse-terminals-used-by-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124782958.html
Russia Strikes Warehouse Terminals Used by Ukrainian Forces - Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes Warehouse Terminals Used by Ukrainian Forces - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes against logistics and warehouse terminals and sea vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the MoD stated.
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A logistics center in the city of Odessa (Odesa), which stored and distributed military cargo arriving in Ukraine from European countries, was hit, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces hit a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Novye Belyary (Novi Biliari) in the Odessa region. A dry cargo ship delivering military equipment to the port of Odessa for Ukraine was struck in the sea, the ministry said.
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Russia Strikes Warehouse Terminals Used by Ukrainian Forces - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes against logistics and warehouse terminals used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as against sea vessels involved in delivering military supplies to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"This afternoon, the Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes against logistics and warehouse terminals used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as against sea vessels involved in delivering military supplies to Ukraine," the statement read.
A logistics center in the city of Odessa (Odesa), which stored and distributed military cargo arriving in Ukraine from European countries, was hit, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces hit a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Novye Belyary (Novi Biliari) in the Odessa region.
A dry cargo ship delivering military equipment to the port of Odessa for Ukraine was struck in the sea, the ministry said.