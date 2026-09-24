https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/what-to-know-about-xi-jinpings-state-visit-to-us-1124779331.html

What to Know About XI Jinping’s State Visit to US

What to Know About XI Jinping’s State Visit to US

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has rolled out full ceremonial honors for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has arrived in Washington for a three-day state visit (23–25 September 2026) - his first formal White House trip since 2015.

2026-09-24T07:04+0000

2026-09-24T07:04+0000

2026-09-24T07:04+0000

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As Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Trump and Melania Trump personally greeted them on the tarmac - a rare presidential gesture - with a 100-foot red carpet, honor guard, national anthems and a B-1 bomber flyover.Amid ongoing tensions over trade, tech and geopolitics, expectations for major breakthroughs remain modest.Key issues on the agendaIn a written statement marking his arrival, China's leader wrote that his country and the US "should be partners, not rivals."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/china-us-discussing-framework-deal-on-mutual-tariff-cuts---commerce-ministry-1124711340.html

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