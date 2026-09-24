https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/what-to-know-about-xi-jinpings-state-visit-to-us-1124779331.html
What to Know About XI Jinping’s State Visit to US
What to Know About XI Jinping’s State Visit to US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has rolled out full ceremonial honors for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has arrived in Washington for a three-day state visit (23–25 September 2026) - his first formal White House trip since 2015.
2026-09-24T07:04+0000
2026-09-24T07:04+0000
2026-09-24T07:04+0000
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As Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Trump and Melania Trump personally greeted them on the tarmac - a rare presidential gesture - with a 100-foot red carpet, honor guard, national anthems and a B-1 bomber flyover.Amid ongoing tensions over trade, tech and geopolitics, expectations for major breakthroughs remain modest.Key issues on the agendaIn a written statement marking his arrival, China's leader wrote that his country and the US "should be partners, not rivals."
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What to Know About XI Jinping’s State Visit to US
US President Donald Trump has rolled out full ceremonial honors for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has arrived in Washington for a three-day state visit (23–25 September 2026) - his first formal White House trip since 2015.
As Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Trump and Melania Trump personally greeted them on the tarmac - a rare presidential gesture - with a 100-foot red carpet, honor guard, national anthems and a B-1 bomber flyover.
Amid ongoing tensions over trade, tech and geopolitics, expectations for major breakthroughs remain modest.
Trade/tariffs: The “Busan agreement” tariff truce has been extended until January 10, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying it remains unclear whether a broader deal will follow; more announcements could come, including potential US farm purchases and financial-services agreements
AI cooperation and competition
Rare earth minerals and technology export controls
Taiwan, military-to-military contacts and regional security
Broader topics including Iran, fentanyl precursors and detained individuals
In a written statement marking his arrival, China's leader wrote that his country and the US "should be partners, not rivals."