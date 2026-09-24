https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-welcomes-chinese-president-xi-to-white-house-1124782450.html

Trump Welcomes Chinese President Xi to White House

Trump Welcomes Chinese President Xi to White House

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday.

2026-09-24T14:29+0000

2026-09-24T14:29+0000

2026-09-24T14:57+0000

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US First Lady Melania Trump and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan were also present. US President Donald Trump will treat Chinese President Xi Jinping to dishes that blend American and Chinese culinary traditions, the state dinner menu showed.Xi arrived in the United States for a state visit late on Wednesday, with Trump personally greeting him on the tarmac.The first course will feature a yellow squash veloute, wild mushroom fricassee, and crispy pancetta, followed by sesame-crusted sea bass, served with traditional Chinese braised baby bok choy, roasted eggplant, and a sauce verte.In addition, the leaders will enjoy ice cream with vanilla cream and honey harvested from White House hives, walnut frangipane, and cherry confit.During the event, tenor Christopher Macchio, who also performed at Trump's 2025 inauguration, will sing, and US military musicians will perform.The decor of the room, including Chinese urns, red accents, and dinner services belonging to US presidents, is also designed to blend Chinese art with American traditions.Trump on US-China Trade RelationsThe United States and China are working to build a more balanced trade relationship, US President Donald Trump said.On Talks and CooperationDonald Trump said that he will discuss security, technology and artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping."I'm confident there is much we can achieve throughout history. Pursuit of those common interests has connected our people across the vast oceans, those big, tremendous distances, and many differences, and even made us allies in World War II. Look at the greatness that we had together fighting in World War II. Brave American pilots volunteered to come to China and fight for the very survival of the legendary country and that legendary Flying Tigers Group. They were just unbelievable," Trump added.The United States and China continue cooperation to build "a better world" and are proud of it, Donald Trump said ."Just as our ancestors reached across the ocean centuries ago to trade, to learn, and to build a better world, our two countries do really the same thing, and we're very proud of it and the relationship," Trump said."If we focus on our common interests, I'm confident there is much we can achieve. Throughout history, pursuit of those common interests has connected our people across the vast oceans," Trump said.Trump on Relations with XiXi on China-US CooperationChinese and US armed forces should maintain dialogue and improve crisis communication mechanisms, Xi said.China hopes for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the US and welcomes US investment in China, Xi added.Xi's state visit to the United States will last until September 25. He is accompanied by Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Xi's first state visit to the United States took place in September 2015, when he visited Seattle, Washington, and New York, to participate in a series of events marking the 70th anniversary of the United Nations. After that, he visited the United States in 2016 to attend the 4th Nuclear Security Summit in Washington. In 2017, he met with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, and in 2023, Xi visited San Francisco to attend the APEC summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/what-to-know-about-xi-jinpings-state-visit-to-us-1124779331.html

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