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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/united-cultures-forum-serves-as-critical-diplomacy-channel-italian-nobility-heir-1124780849.html
United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel – Italian Nobility Heir
United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel – Italian Nobility Heir
Sputnik International
Maintaining dialogue between Europe and Russia is vital, and a diplomatic channel such as the United Cultures Forum should never be disrupted, Italian noblewoman, film producer and House of Salviati descendant Donna Maria Oliva Salviati told Sputnik.
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Russia, Salviati argues, is part of Europe, and Russian and European cultures are thus intrinsically linked.While the anti-Russian stance of certain European powers is lamentable, she insists that problems should be resolved through friendship and dialogue rather than through antagonism.Therefore, the discussion platform that is the United Cultures Forum should remain open, and other countries, such as Italy, should follow President Vladimir Putin’s example and set up similar lines of communications, she adds.
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United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel
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United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel
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United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel – Italian Nobility Heir

11:15 GMT 24.09.2026
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Maintaining dialogue between Europe and Russia is vital, and a diplomatic channel such as the United Cultures Forum should never be disrupted, Italian noblewoman, film producer and House of Salviati descendant Donna Maria Oliva Salviati told Sputnik.
Russia, Salviati argues, is part of Europe, and Russian and European cultures are thus intrinsically linked.
While the anti-Russian stance of certain European powers is lamentable, she insists that problems should be resolved through friendship and dialogue rather than through antagonism.
Therefore, the discussion platform that is the United Cultures Forum should remain open, and other countries, such as Italy, should follow President Vladimir Putin’s example and set up similar lines of communications, she adds.
Saint Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
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XII St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum Program Published
14 September, 11:32 GMT
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