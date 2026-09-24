https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/united-cultures-forum-serves-as-critical-diplomacy-channel-italian-nobility-heir-1124780849.html

United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel – Italian Nobility Heir

United Cultures Forum Serves as Critical Diplomacy Channel – Italian Nobility Heir

Sputnik International

Maintaining dialogue between Europe and Russia is vital, and a diplomatic channel such as the United Cultures Forum should never be disrupted, Italian noblewoman, film producer and House of Salviati descendant Donna Maria Oliva Salviati told Sputnik.

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2026-09-24T11:15+0000

2026-09-24T11:15+0000

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Russia, Salviati argues, is part of Europe, and Russian and European cultures are thus intrinsically linked.While the anti-Russian stance of certain European powers is lamentable, she insists that problems should be resolved through friendship and dialogue rather than through antagonism.Therefore, the discussion platform that is the United Cultures Forum should remain open, and other countries, such as Italy, should follow President Vladimir Putin’s example and set up similar lines of communications, she adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/xii-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-program-published-1124736722.html

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