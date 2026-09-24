https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-can-use-greenland-as-platform-to-militarize-arctic--ex-us-diplomat-1124780379.html

US Can Use Greenland as Platform to Militarize Arctic – Ex-US Diplomat

US Can Use Greenland as Platform to Militarize Arctic – Ex-US Diplomat

Sputnik International

The new agreement on Greenland could allow the United States to use the island as a platform to militarize the Arctic region, a former US diplomat, Jim Jatras, told RIA Novosti.

2026-09-24T09:32+0000

2026-09-24T09:32+0000

2026-09-24T09:32+0000

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greenland

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"Most worrying at this point is the US shift from looking at Greenland as a potentially useful acquisition by the United States to transforming it into a platform for militarization of the Arctic," Jatras said. He emphasized that Denmark’s position on Russia would contribute to such a development of the situation. On Tuesday, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly allowing the US to significantly expand its military presence on the island. US President Donald Trump said that the agreement gives Washington indefinite control over ensuring Greenland's security and that the Pentagon will immediately begin deploying a large military presence there. Denmark and Greenland maintain that the agreement preserves Danish sovereignty over the island and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html

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