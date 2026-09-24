https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-can-use-greenland-as-platform-to-militarize-arctic--ex-us-diplomat-1124780379.html
US Can Use Greenland as Platform to Militarize Arctic – Ex-US Diplomat
US Can Use Greenland as Platform to Militarize Arctic – Ex-US Diplomat
Sputnik International
The new agreement on Greenland could allow the United States to use the island as a platform to militarize the Arctic region, a former US diplomat, Jim Jatras, told RIA Novosti.
2026-09-24T09:32+0000
2026-09-24T09:32+0000
2026-09-24T09:32+0000
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"Most worrying at this point is the US shift from looking at Greenland as a potentially useful acquisition by the United States to transforming it into a platform for militarization of the Arctic," Jatras said. He emphasized that Denmark’s position on Russia would contribute to such a development of the situation. On Tuesday, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly allowing the US to significantly expand its military presence on the island. US President Donald Trump said that the agreement gives Washington indefinite control over ensuring Greenland's security and that the Pentagon will immediately begin deploying a large military presence there. Denmark and Greenland maintain that the agreement preserves Danish sovereignty over the island and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html
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US Can Use Greenland as Platform to Militarize Arctic – Ex-US Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Dmitry Zlodorev – The new agreement on Greenland could allow the United States to use the island as a platform to militarize the Arctic region, a former US diplomat, Jim Jatras, told RIA Novosti.
"Most worrying at this point is the US shift from looking at Greenland as a potentially useful acquisition by the United States to transforming it into a platform for militarization of the Arctic," Jatras said.
He emphasized that Denmark’s position on Russia would contribute to such a development of the situation.
"Keep in mind that Denmark is one of the most virulently Russophobic members of NATO and the EU," Jatras added.
On Tuesday, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly allowing the US to significantly expand its military presence on the island. US President Donald Trump said that the agreement gives Washington indefinite control over ensuring Greenland's security and that the Pentagon will immediately begin deploying a large military presence there.
Denmark and Greenland maintain that the agreement preserves Danish sovereignty over the island and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.