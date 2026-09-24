https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-china-agree-to-extend-busan-trade-deal-until-january-10---treasury-secretary-1124779729.html
US, China Agree to Extend Busan Trade Deal Until January 10 - Treasury Secretary
US, China Agree to Extend Busan Trade Deal Until January 10 - Treasury Secretary
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and China have agreed to extend the Busan trade deal until January 10, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said. 24.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-24T09:15+0000
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"We have agreed today that we will extend what we call the Busan Agreement… until January 10, to give us more time to see what we can do on the economic front," Bessent said on Fox News late on Wednesday. The US and China agreed a one-year trade truce, known as the Busan agreement, following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae Air Base in the South Korean city of Busan last October. Among other measures, the United States lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, reducing fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, while China authorized purchases of US agricultural products and agreed to continue unrestricted exports of rare earth metals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/china-us-discussing-framework-deal-on-mutual-tariff-cuts---commerce-ministry-1124711340.html
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US, China Agree to Extend Busan Trade Deal Until January 10 - Treasury Secretary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and China have agreed to extend the Busan trade deal until January 10, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.
"We have agreed today that we will extend what we call the Busan Agreement… until January 10, to give us more time to see what we can do on the economic front," Bessent said on Fox News late on Wednesday.
The US and China agreed a one-year trade truce, known as the Busan agreement, following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae Air Base in the South Korean city of Busan last October.
Among other measures, the United States lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, reducing fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, while China authorized purchases of US agricultural products and agreed to continue unrestricted exports of rare earth metals.