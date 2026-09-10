https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/china-us-discussing-framework-deal-on-mutual-tariff-cuts---commerce-ministry-1124711340.html
China, US Discussing Framework Deal on Mutual Tariff Cuts - Commerce Ministry
China, US Discussing Framework Deal on Mutual Tariff Cuts - Commerce Ministry
Sputnik International
China and the United States are discussing a framework agreement that would reduce tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods on each side, Huang Ling, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.
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"The trade and economic teams of China and the US are faithfully implementing the agreements reached at the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Beijing and are currently holding consultations on a framework agreement for a mutual reduction in tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods, striving to implement it as soon as possible," Huang told a briefing. Following US President Donald Trump’s visit to China in May 2026, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing and Washington would discuss a mutual reduction in tariffs on goods worth at least $30 billion for each side.
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China, US Discussing Framework Deal on Mutual Tariff Cuts - Commerce Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the United States are discussing a framework agreement that would reduce tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods on each side, Huang Ling, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.
"The trade and economic teams of China and the US are faithfully implementing the agreements reached at the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Beijing and are currently holding consultations on a framework agreement for a mutual reduction in tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods, striving to implement it as soon as possible," Huang told a briefing.
Following US President Donald Trump’s visit to China in May 2026, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing and Washington
would discuss a mutual reduction in tariffs on goods worth at least $30 billion for each side.