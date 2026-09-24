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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-iran-discussing-phased-end-to-war-with-hormuz-reopening-and-blockade-lifting---reports-1124783596.html
US, Iran Discussing Phased End to War With Hormuz Reopening and Blockade Lifting - Reports
US, Iran Discussing Phased End to War With Hormuz Reopening and Blockade Lifting - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US and Iran are discussing a potential phased end to the war, which would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the economic blockade of Iran, Reuters reported, citing sources.
2026-09-24T17:38+0000
2026-09-24T17:38+0000
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The discussions are happening on the sidelines of the 81st General Assembly in New York City, the report said. In addition to the reopening of Hormuz and the lifting of the blockade, the United States would possibly unlock Iran's frozen assets, it added, citing a senior Iranian official. The report, however, noted that among the challenges of a phased-out agreement is mutual trust, notably in the wake of a failed memorandum of understanding on the cessation of hostilities in July, which collapsed and led to the resumption of war. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved. The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iranian-fm-araghchi-meets-us-envoy-witkoff-at-us-request--reports-1124773781.html
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US, Iran Discussing Phased End to War With Hormuz Reopening and Blockade Lifting - Reports

17:38 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States and Iran are discussing a potential phased end to the ongoing war, which would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the economic blockade of the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.
The discussions are happening on the sidelines of the 81st General Assembly in New York City, the report said. In addition to the reopening of Hormuz and the lifting of the blockade, the United States would possibly unlock Iran's frozen assets, it added, citing a senior Iranian official.
The report, however, noted that among the challenges of a phased-out agreement is mutual trust, notably in the wake of a failed memorandum of understanding on the cessation of hostilities in July, which collapsed and led to the resumption of war.
This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Yesterday, 04:34 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, impacting the supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas and driving up fuel prices globally.
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