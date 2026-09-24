https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-spy-jet-completes-nearly-9-hour-flight-over-black-sea---flight-data-1124782848.html
US Spy Jet Completes Nearly 9-Hour Flight Over Black Sea - Flight Data
US Spy Jet Completes Nearly 9-Hour Flight Over Black Sea - Flight Data
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, September 24 (Sputnik) - A US Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft has completed a patrol mission over the Black Sea nearly nine hours after takeoff, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-09-24T15:47+0000
2026-09-24T15:47+0000
2026-09-24T15:47+0000
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The aircraft landed in Romania after spending approximately nine hours circling over the Black Sea. According to the flight data, it departed from an airport in the Romanian city of Constanta at approximately 5:40 GMT and landed at the same airfield at around 14:30 GMT. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia's Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/nato-reconnaissance-aircraft-flying-near-russias-kaliningrad-region-borders-for-3rd-day-1124776701.html
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US Spy Jet Completes Nearly 9-Hour Flight Over Black Sea - Flight Data
MOSCOW, September 24 (Sputnik) - A US Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft has completed a patrol mission over the Black Sea nearly nine hours after takeoff, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The aircraft landed in Romania after spending approximately nine hours circling over the Black Sea. According to the flight data, it departed from an airport in the Romanian city of Constanta at approximately 5:40 GMT and landed at the same airfield at around 14:30 GMT.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia's Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.