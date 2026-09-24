https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-spy-jet-completes-nearly-9-hour-flight-over-black-sea---flight-data-1124782848.html

US Spy Jet Completes Nearly 9-Hour Flight Over Black Sea - Flight Data

US Spy Jet Completes Nearly 9-Hour Flight Over Black Sea - Flight Data

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, September 24 (Sputnik) - A US Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft has completed a patrol mission over the Black Sea nearly nine hours after takeoff, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-09-24T15:47+0000

2026-09-24T15:47+0000

2026-09-24T15:47+0000

russia

black sea

russia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116363772_0:0:2668:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_b534227d8dfb0df4abe95cb3b641bace.jpg

The aircraft landed in Romania after spending approximately nine hours circling over the Black Sea. According to the flight data, it departed from an airport in the Romanian city of Constanta at approximately 5:40 GMT and landed at the same airfield at around 14:30 GMT. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia's Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/nato-reconnaissance-aircraft-flying-near-russias-kaliningrad-region-borders-for-3rd-day-1124776701.html

black sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

black sea, russia, nato