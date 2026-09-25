https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/aluminum-production-in-persian-gulf-countries-fell-by-almost-43-in-august---iai-1124787382.html

Aluminum Production in Persian Gulf Countries Fell by Almost 43% in August - IAI

Aluminum Production in Persian Gulf Countries Fell by Almost 43% in August - IAI

Sputnik International

Primary aluminum production in the Persian Gulf countries fell by almost 43% year-on-year in August, reaching 299,000 tonnes, according to data from the International Aluminum Institute (IAI).

2026-09-25T09:22+0000

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Global aluminum production last month fell by 1.66% year-on-year, reaching 6.173 million tonnes. Year-to-date production has reached 48.6 million tonnes. In August, European countries, including Russia, increased primary aluminum production by 7.2%, reaching 643,000 tonnes. China's aluminum smelting output last month was estimated at 3.874 million tonnes, up approximately 2.9% from the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, other Asian countries combined produced 422,000 tonnes, up approximately 2.4%. North American aluminum producers reduced their output in August by 1.5% to 329,000 tonnes. At the same time, South America saw a slight decline of 0.8% to 133,000 tonnes. Australia and New Zealand increased aluminum production by 3.1% to 165,000 tonnes. African aluminum production fell by 33.1% to 93,000 tonnes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/south-korea-increases-purchases-of-aluminum-from-russia-to-historic-high-1124146915.html

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