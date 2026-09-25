https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html

Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin

Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin

Sputnik International

Culture can build bridges across any disagreements, even amid sanctions and restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.

2026-09-25T15:48+0000

2026-09-25T15:48+0000

2026-09-25T15:48+0000

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“Culture is capable of building bridges between people through any contradictions. It serves as an essential and irreplaceable means of communication and dialogue where political and economic ties have been frozen or halted due to various disagreements, sanctions, and restrictions,” Putin said.The Russian president said the country has historically developed as a space where different peoples, languages, and traditions interact, adding that unity does not mean uniformity but rather cohesion based on preserving the unique development of each nation and ethnic group.He added that Russia remains open to cultural cooperation with other countries and is ready to share its experience while also learning from international practices.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/xii-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-program-published-1124736722.html

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