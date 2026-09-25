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Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
Sputnik International
Culture can build bridges across any disagreements, even amid sanctions and restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.
2026-09-25T15:48+0000
2026-09-25T15:48+0000
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“Culture is capable of building bridges between people through any contradictions. It serves as an essential and irreplaceable means of communication and dialogue where political and economic ties have been frozen or halted due to various disagreements, sanctions, and restrictions,” Putin said.The Russian president said the country has historically developed as a space where different peoples, languages, and traditions interact, adding that unity does not mean uniformity but rather cohesion based on preserving the unique development of each nation and ethnic group.He added that Russia remains open to cultural cooperation with other countries and is ready to share its experience while also learning from international practices.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/xii-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-program-published-1124736722.html
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Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin

15:48 GMT 25.09.2026
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Culture can build bridges across any disagreements, even amid sanctions and restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.
“Culture is capable of building bridges between people through any contradictions. It serves as an essential and irreplaceable means of communication and dialogue where political and economic ties have been frozen or halted due to various disagreements, sanctions, and restrictions,” Putin said.
The Russian president said the country has historically developed as a space where different peoples, languages, and traditions interact, adding that unity does not mean uniformity but rather cohesion based on preserving the unique development of each nation and ethnic group.
“Common values are not the unification of views, but points of support. These include dignity, family, historical memory, creativity, and constructive work,” Putin said.
He added that Russia remains open to cultural cooperation with other countries and is ready to share its experience while also learning from international practices.
“We build culture not as a privilege, but as a right and an opportunity for everyone,” Putin said, emphasizing that shared values should be reflected in daily practice rather than remain only declarations.
The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
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XII St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum Program Published
14 September, 11:32 GMT
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