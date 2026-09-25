https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html
Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
Sputnik International
Culture can build bridges across any disagreements, even amid sanctions and restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.
2026-09-25T15:48+0000
2026-09-25T15:48+0000
2026-09-25T15:48+0000
russia
culture
russia
vladimir putin
historical memory
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124790371_0:157:3037:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3895b9f9adf8e8370af370f678e10b.jpg
“Culture is capable of building bridges between people through any contradictions. It serves as an essential and irreplaceable means of communication and dialogue where political and economic ties have been frozen or halted due to various disagreements, sanctions, and restrictions,” Putin said.The Russian president said the country has historically developed as a space where different peoples, languages, and traditions interact, adding that unity does not mean uniformity but rather cohesion based on preserving the unique development of each nation and ethnic group.He added that Russia remains open to cultural cooperation with other countries and is ready to share its experience while also learning from international practices.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/xii-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-program-published-1124736722.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124790371_170:0:2866:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_406b2e077e0b9aecba573e7772bfd5cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
culture, russia, vladimir putin, historical memory
culture, russia, vladimir putin, historical memory
Culture Can Build Bridges Despite Political And Economic Divisions - Putin
Culture can build bridges across any disagreements, even amid sanctions and restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.
“Culture is capable of building bridges between people through any contradictions. It serves as an essential and irreplaceable means of communication and dialogue where political and economic ties have been frozen or halted due to various disagreements, sanctions, and restrictions,” Putin said.
The Russian president said the country has historically developed as a space where different peoples, languages, and traditions interact, adding that unity does not mean uniformity but rather cohesion based on preserving the unique development of each nation and ethnic group.
“Common values are not the unification of views, but points of support. These include dignity, family, historical memory, creativity, and constructive work,” Putin said.
He added that Russia remains open to cultural cooperation with other countries and is ready to share its experience while also learning from international practices.
“We build culture not as a privilege, but as a right and an opportunity for everyone,” Putin said, emphasizing that shared values should be reflected in daily practice rather than remain only declarations.
The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.