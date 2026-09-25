https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/election-observer-highlights-uniquely-festive-atmosphere-of-russias-parliamentary-vote-1124788250.html

Election Observer Highlights Uniquely Festive Atmosphere of Russia’s Parliamentary Vote

Election Observer Highlights Uniquely Festive Atmosphere of Russia’s Parliamentary Vote

Sputnik International

“People coming from Western countries…we have a different approach to elections, much more ascetic, I’d say, detached, where everything is very formal and you get into the polling station only for casting your vote and nothing else,” Portuguese election observer Marco Marsili told Sputnik.

2026-09-25T12:00+0000

2026-09-25T12:00+0000

2026-09-25T12:25+0000

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“But here in Russia it’s completely different. We were welcomed in any single polling station by performances by artists, with chants, dances, ballets and everything. This is something that should be experimented with in Western countries because it’s a different way of doing elections,” he said.“The elections are a key moment to Russian people…It’s a kind of fest, it’s an opportunity for gathering all together, for spending some time together, for enjoying these incredible performances by young pupils,” Marsili added.Turnout was “quite high” and the whole procedure was very “smooth,” in Marsili’s view. The “very democratic” e-vote system in major cities “is something that doesn’t exist absolutely in Western countries,” facilitating improved turnout, he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/united-russia-party-secures-349-seats-in-state-duma---cec-head-1124787141.html

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