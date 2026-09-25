https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/election-observer-highlights-uniquely-festive-atmosphere-of-russias-parliamentary-vote-1124788250.html
Election Observer Highlights Uniquely Festive Atmosphere of Russia’s Parliamentary Vote
Election Observer Highlights Uniquely Festive Atmosphere of Russia’s Parliamentary Vote
Sputnik International
“People coming from Western countries…we have a different approach to elections, much more ascetic, I’d say, detached, where everything is very formal and you get into the polling station only for casting your vote and nothing else,” Portuguese election observer Marco Marsili told Sputnik.
2026-09-25T12:00+0000
2026-09-25T12:00+0000
2026-09-25T12:25+0000
analysis
russia
parliamentary elections
elections
russian state duma
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124788436_0:147:3120:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_a5228a3a2c44ac7751e712469f6a8750.jpg
“But here in Russia it’s completely different. We were welcomed in any single polling station by performances by artists, with chants, dances, ballets and everything. This is something that should be experimented with in Western countries because it’s a different way of doing elections,” he said.“The elections are a key moment to Russian people…It’s a kind of fest, it’s an opportunity for gathering all together, for spending some time together, for enjoying these incredible performances by young pupils,” Marsili added.Turnout was “quite high” and the whole procedure was very “smooth,” in Marsili’s view. The “very democratic” e-vote system in major cities “is something that doesn’t exist absolutely in Western countries,” facilitating improved turnout, he stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/united-russia-party-secures-349-seats-in-state-duma---cec-head-1124787141.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124788436_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dbcb07b8977c07ea3e6078c55fb8075.jpg
Portuguese election observer Marco Marsili
Sputnik International
Portuguese election observer Marco Marsili
2026-09-25T12:00+0000
true
PT6M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, parliamentary elections, elections, russian state duma
russia, parliamentary elections, elections, russian state duma
Election Observer Highlights Uniquely Festive Atmosphere of Russia’s Parliamentary Vote
12:00 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 25.09.2026)
“People coming from Western countries…we have a different approach to elections, much more ascetic, I’d say, detached, where everything is very formal and you get into the polling station only for casting your vote and nothing else,” Portuguese election observer Marco Marsili told Sputnik.
“But here in Russia it’s completely different. We were welcomed in any single polling station by performances by artists, with chants, dances, ballets and everything. This is something that should be experimented with in Western countries because it’s a different way of doing elections,” he said.
“The elections are a key moment to Russian people…It’s a kind of fest, it’s an opportunity for gathering all together, for spending some time together, for enjoying these incredible performances by young pupils,” Marsili added.
The observer invited skeptics of Russia’s voting process to “visit Russia and observe an election to understand what it does really mean, how do people participate in a very genuine way – they are not forced to go vote. They are free to cast their vote for any party, any independent candidate.”
Turnout was “quite high” and the whole procedure was very “smooth,” in Marsili’s view. The “very democratic” e-vote system in major cities “is something that doesn’t exist absolutely in Western countries,” facilitating improved turnout, he stressed.
Russians went to the polls September 18-20 for elections to the parliament. Russia’s ruling United Russia party took 349 of 450 seats in its sixth consecutive victory.