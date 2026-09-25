https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/hackers-from-us-france-singapore-tried-to-disrupt-russian-elections---internet-provider-1124787255.html

Hackers From US, France, Singapore Tried to Disrupt Russian Elections - Internet Provider

Hackers From US, France, Singapore Tried to Disrupt Russian Elections - Internet Provider

Sputnik International

Hackers from the United States, France and Singapore attempted to disrupt the remote electronic voting process during the recent State Duma elections, with malicious web traffic originating from IP addresses in over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom and Ukraine, Russia's largest digital services provider Rostelecom said on Friday.

2026-09-25T09:20+0000

2026-09-25T09:20+0000

2026-09-25T09:20+0000

world

france

singapore

united kingdom (uk)

state duma

rostelecom

russia

elections

parliamentary elections

russian elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100992944_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_81690c9ca272367b4cb4d925dc66695f.jpg

"The most intense attacks originated from networks in unfriendly countries. Malicious traffic came from IP ranges in more than 30 countries, including the UK and Ukraine. Notably, the US, France and Singapore were identified among the primary sources of attacks on the electronic voting infrastructure," the statement read. Rostelecom maintained secure communication channels and infrastructure at polling stations during the three-day voting period last week. It set up video surveillance across 89 regions and ensured the cybersecurity and uninterrupted operation of the federal remote electronic voting platform. Tech experts repelled more than 3,000 waves of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks reaching speeds of up to 1.7 Tbps, blocked over 170 million malicious attempts targeting web services, and prevented unauthorized access to the infrastructure. Efforts focused primarily on preventing voting results from being altered or disclosed prematurely. The intensity and volume of the attacks exceeded those seen during the previous electoral process in 2024, Rostelecom said. The primary targets were e-government systems, including the Unified System of Identification and Authentication (ESIA) and the Gosuslugi state service portal, as well as Rostelecom’s infrastructure, the remote electronic voting (DEV) system, and the Central Election Commission (CEC).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/west-interferes-in-russias-elections--russian-foreign-intel-head-1124783547.html

france

singapore

united kingdom (uk)

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, singapore, united kingdom (uk), state duma, rostelecom, russia, elections, parliamentary elections, russian elections