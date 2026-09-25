https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/no-specific-details-yet-regarding-organization-of-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124787948.html
No Specific Details Yet Regarding Organization of Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine - Kremlin
No Specific Details Yet Regarding Organization of Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
There are no specific details yet regarding the organization of a trilateral meeting on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-09-25T10:23+0000
2026-09-25T10:23+0000
2026-09-25T10:23+0000
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"If you remember, this is what we talked about after the phone conversation between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump. That is what we are talking about. Indeed, such a discussion took place. It was said that such a meeting could take place in the near future. It was during the last phone conversation between Putin and Trump. I cannot give you any more specifics yet," Peskov told reporters.Russia's Dmitriev Continues Contacts With US Negotiators on Potential CooperationRussian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev continues contacts with US negotiators, focusing on potential cooperation between Russia and the United States in the economy, Dmitry Peskov said.Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the economy could be beneficial, but so far it is lacking, Peskov said.Kremlin Calls EU Sanctions on Ex-RT France Editor-in-Chief Undisguised Pressure on MediaThe EU sanctions against former Editor‑in‑Chief of RT France Ksenia Fedorova are blatant pressure on the media and the suppression of any dissent in France, Peskov said."This is not the first illegal sanction of this kind. This is blatant pressure on the media. This is the persecution of media representatives. This is the suppression of any dissent in the country. This eloquently demonstrates the practices that the French authorities allow themselves," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maia Zakharova called the sanctions a political censorship, adding that Moscow will provide an appropriate response to them.
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dmitry peskov, kirill dmitriev, vladimir putin, russia, kremlin, european union (eu), ukraine, france, us, peace negotiations, peace process
dmitry peskov, kirill dmitriev, vladimir putin, russia, kremlin, european union (eu), ukraine, france, us, peace negotiations, peace process
No Specific Details Yet Regarding Organization of Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no specific details yet regarding the organization of a trilateral meeting on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"If you remember, this is what we talked about after the phone conversation between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump. That is what we are talking about. Indeed, such a discussion took place. It was said that such a meeting could take place in the near future. It was during the last phone conversation between Putin and Trump. I cannot give you any more specifics yet," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's Dmitriev Continues Contacts With US Negotiators on Potential Cooperation
Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation
with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev continues contacts with US negotiators, focusing on potential cooperation between Russia and the United States in the economy, Dmitry Peskov said.
"He [Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev] continues his contacts with US negotiators and continues to focus on issues of potential economic cooperation," Peskov told reporters.
Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the economy could be beneficial, but so far it is lacking, Peskov said.
Kremlin Calls EU Sanctions on Ex-RT France Editor-in-Chief Undisguised Pressure on Media
The EU sanctions against former Editor‑in‑Chief of RT France Ksenia Fedorova are blatant pressure on the media and the suppression of any dissent in France, Peskov said.
"This is not the first illegal sanction of this kind. This is blatant pressure on the media. This is the persecution of media representatives. This is the suppression of any dissent in the country. This eloquently demonstrates the practices that the French authorities allow themselves," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maia Zakharova called the sanctions a political censorship, adding that Moscow will provide an appropriate response to them.
30 October 2025, 05:17 GMT