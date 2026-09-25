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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/north-korea-calls-south-korea-target-of-collective-punishment--state-media-1124786162.html
North Korea Calls South Korea Target of 'Collective Punishment' – State Media
North Korea Calls South Korea Target of 'Collective Punishment' – State Media
Sputnik International
North Korea will treat the South as a "decisive target of collective punishment" if the United States turns it into "a decisive center for collective defense," Kang Chol Su, a department head at North Korea's Institute for the Study of Enemy Affairs, said in an article published by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday.
2026-09-25T07:22+0000
2026-09-25T07:22+0000
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"The ROK [Republic of Korea], which has emerged as a 'decisive center for collective defense,' pursuant to the US strategic interests, will become a decisive target of collective punishment," Kang said. Kang referred to a remark by the commander of US forces in South Korea, who called South Korea a "decisive center of collective defense" and spoke of the need for Seoul and Washington to jointly respond to threats beyond the Korean Peninsula. These statements indicate the US intention to use South Korea as a main stronghold for implementing its strategy beyond the Korean Peninsula and to include it in the "collective defense" system, Kang said. The North Korean official mentioned the deployment of US MQ-9 Reaper drones in South Korea and the additional transfer of F-16 fighter jets, as well as the participation of South Korean military in international exercises, including RIMPAC and Pacific Vanguard, as matters of concern. Kang added that North Korea was prepared to deter and disrupt any provocations threatening its security with overwhelming power.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/south-korea-us-drills-show-clear-hostility-toward-north-korea---kim-jong-uns-sister-1124604699.html
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North Korea Calls South Korea Target of 'Collective Punishment' – State Media

07:22 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMilitary guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, foreground, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, foreground, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea will treat the South as a "decisive target of collective punishment" if the United States turns it into "a decisive center for collective defense," Kang Chol Su, a department head at North Korea's Institute for the Study of Enemy Affairs, said in an article published by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday.
"The ROK [Republic of Korea], which has emerged as a 'decisive center for collective defense,' pursuant to the US strategic interests, will become a decisive target of collective punishment," Kang said.
Kang referred to a remark by the commander of US forces in South Korea, who called South Korea a "decisive center of collective defense" and spoke of the need for Seoul and Washington to jointly respond to threats beyond the Korean Peninsula. These statements indicate the US intention to use South Korea as a main stronghold for implementing its strategy beyond the Korean Peninsula and to include it in the "collective defense" system, Kang said.
The North Korean official mentioned the deployment of US MQ-9 Reaper drones in South Korea and the additional transfer of F-16 fighter jets, as well as the participation of South Korean military in international exercises, including RIMPAC and Pacific Vanguard, as matters of concern.
"This will inevitably provoke the heightened vigilance and strengthened readiness of the countries and the region regarding it as a threat. The DPRK, which borders the ROK, has already made full preparations in anticipation of such developments," he said.
Kang added that North Korea was prepared to deter and disrupt any provocations threatening its security with overwhelming power.
US Army soldiers take part in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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