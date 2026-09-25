https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/protecting-historical-heritage-strengthens-russias-sovereignty--expert-1124788123.html

Protecting Historical Heritage Strengthens Russia’s Sovereignty

Protecting Historical Heritage Strengthens Russia’s Sovereignty

Sputnik International

ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) Preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage strengthens the country’s security and sovereignty, Russian Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Alexey Dyumin said.

2026-09-25T11:07+0000

2026-09-25T11:07+0000

2026-09-25T11:25+0000

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A meeting of the Russian State Council’s commission on “Culture and Traditional Spiritual and Moral Values” was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures as part of preparations for the State Council’s December meeting, which will focus on preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.Dyumin emphasized the importance of historical memory and traditional spiritual and moral values in the work of the State Council.The Russian presidential aide also highlighted the need to strengthen the workforce in the restoration and archival sectors.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 24–26.

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