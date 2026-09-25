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Protecting Historical Heritage Strengthens Russia’s Sovereignty
Protecting Historical Heritage Strengthens Russia’s Sovereignty
Sputnik International
ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) Preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage strengthens the country’s security and sovereignty, Russian Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Alexey Dyumin said.
2026-09-25T11:07+0000
2026-09-25T11:25+0000
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A meeting of the Russian State Council’s commission on “Culture and Traditional Spiritual and Moral Values” was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures as part of preparations for the State Council’s December meeting, which will focus on preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.Dyumin emphasized the importance of historical memory and traditional spiritual and moral values in the work of the State Council.The Russian presidential aide also highlighted the need to strengthen the workforce in the restoration and archival sectors.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 24–26.
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Protecting Historical Heritage Strengthens Russia’s Sovereignty

11:07 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 25.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
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ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) Preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage strengthens the country’s security and sovereignty, Russian Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Alexey Dyumin said.
A meeting of the Russian State Council’s commission on “Culture and Traditional Spiritual and Moral Values” was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures as part of preparations for the State Council’s December meeting, which will focus on preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.
Dyumin emphasized the importance of historical memory and traditional spiritual and moral values in the work of the State Council.
“These issues are so important that, among others, they were discussed at an operational meeting of Russia’s Security Council in August chaired by Vladimir Putin. By protecting its heritage, the state strengthens its national security and sovereignty, becoming stronger and more resilient in the face of any challenges,” he said.
The Russian presidential aide also highlighted the need to strengthen the workforce in the restoration and archival sectors.
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The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 24–26.
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