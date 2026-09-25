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Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
Sputnik International
The forum, held from September 24–26 under the theme “United Cultures — Common Values,” brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 70 countries to discuss cultural cooperation, heritage, and international dialogue.
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Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 12th International Forum of United Cultures.
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Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Sputnik International
Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
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Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
The forum, held from September 24–26 under the theme “United Cultures — Common Values,” brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 70 countries to discuss cultural cooperation, heritage, and international dialogue.
Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin
delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 12th International Forum of United Cultures.