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Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures
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The forum, held from September 24–26 under the theme “United Cultures — Common Values,” brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 70 countries to discuss cultural cooperation, heritage, and international dialogue.
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Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 12th International Forum of United Cultures.
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Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
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Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
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Putin Addresses St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures

15:03 GMT 25.09.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the Council of Heads of SCO member states
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Council of Heads of SCO member states - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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The forum, held from September 24–26 under the theme “United Cultures — Common Values,” brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 70 countries to discuss cultural cooperation, heritage, and international dialogue.
Sputnik is live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 12th International Forum of United Cultures.
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