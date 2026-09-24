https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/united-cultures-forum-in-st-petersberg-brings-cultures-together-beyond-politics---putin-1124781209.html

United Cultures Forum in St. Petersberg Brings Cultures Together Beyond Politics - Putin

United Cultures Forum in St. Petersberg Brings Cultures Together Beyond Politics - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the importance and international standing of the St Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, saying the... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-24T11:43+0000

2026-09-24T11:43+0000

2026-09-24T11:43+0000

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In a message published by the Kremlin, Putin said the forum has become an important platform for international cultural exchange, bringing together prominent figures from the arts, literature and expert communities around the world.He also emphasized the importance of the current forum’s theme, "United Cultures – Common Values," noting the role of culture as a foundation for mutual understanding between people and nations.Putin wished the participants fruitful work and expressed confidence that the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures would be held in a constructive, creative atmosphere.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/united-cultures-forum-serves-as-critical-diplomacy-channel-italian-nobility-heir-1124780849.html

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