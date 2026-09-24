https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/united-cultures-forum-in-st-petersberg-brings-cultures-together-beyond-politics---putin-1124781209.html
United Cultures Forum in St. Petersberg Brings Cultures Together Beyond Politics - Putin
United Cultures Forum in St. Petersberg Brings Cultures Together Beyond Politics - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the importance and international standing of the St Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, saying the... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-24T11:43+0000
2026-09-24T11:43+0000
2026-09-24T11:43+0000
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In a message published by the Kremlin, Putin said the forum has become an important platform for international cultural exchange, bringing together prominent figures from the arts, literature and expert communities around the world.He also emphasized the importance of the current forum’s theme, "United Cultures – Common Values," noting the role of culture as a foundation for mutual understanding between people and nations.Putin wished the participants fruitful work and expressed confidence that the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures would be held in a constructive, creative atmosphere.
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United Cultures Forum in St. Petersberg Brings Cultures Together Beyond Politics - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the importance and international standing of the St Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, saying the event has become a major platform for dialogue in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
In a message published by the Kremlin, Putin said the forum has become an important platform for international cultural exchange, bringing together prominent figures from the arts, literature and expert communities around the world.
"Over the past years, the forum has gained high prestige, brought together around its objectives well-known writers, artists, representatives of creative professions and the expert community from many countries, and today is rightly considered a significant event in the cultural life of Russia and the world," Putin said.
He also emphasized the importance of the current forum’s theme, "United Cultures – Common Values," noting the role of culture as a foundation for mutual understanding between people and nations.
"Respect for each other’s identity and traditions, as well as a commitment to open and equal dialogue, allow us to find common ground even in the most challenging circumstances," Putin said.
Putin wished the participants fruitful work and expressed confidence that the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures would be held in a constructive, creative atmosphere.