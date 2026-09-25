https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/what-xi-trump-dinner-guest-list-said-about-true-balance-of-power-between-china-us-1124789460.html

What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US

What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US

Sputnik International

“Xi did not bring a Chinese business delegation because he did not need one. The American tech and finance crowd came to him,” Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik, commenting on the optics and substance of the Chinese president’s state visit to Washington.

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2026-09-25T14:37+0000

2026-09-25T14:37+0000

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“Bringing executives would have implied that China still seeks validation from American capital. The opposite is now true. Musk, Cook, Huang, Zuckerberg and the rest showed up because their companies remain dependent on Chinese manufacturing, components, scale and consumers. That guest list is the clearest indicator of who actually holds economic gravity in 2026.”During the White House arrival ceremony, Xi referred to the need to steer the “giant ship” of China-US relations toward a steady future. This was “Chinese political language for managing the relationship so it does not explode,” the analyst believes.“High-profile rhetoric with few deliverables is standard when the declining power still needs the optics of managing the rising one. The United States cannot offer China anything Beijing cannot already obtain elsewhere or produce itself,” Giuliano summarized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-says-expects-tremendous-things-to-happen-after-meeting-with-chinas-xi-1124789307.html

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