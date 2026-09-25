International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/what-xi-trump-dinner-guest-list-said-about-true-balance-of-power-between-china-us-1124789460.html
What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US
What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US
Sputnik International
“Xi did not bring a Chinese business delegation because he did not need one. The American tech and finance crowd came to him,” Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik, commenting on the optics and substance of the Chinese president’s state visit to Washington.
2026-09-25T14:37+0000
2026-09-25T14:37+0000
analysis
us
china
elon musk
tim cook
white house
visit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124785154_0:0:981:551_1920x0_80_0_0_49e0b36155ea5b24487fe712b86b9571.jpg
“Bringing executives would have implied that China still seeks validation from American capital. The opposite is now true. Musk, Cook, Huang, Zuckerberg and the rest showed up because their companies remain dependent on Chinese manufacturing, components, scale and consumers. That guest list is the clearest indicator of who actually holds economic gravity in 2026.”During the White House arrival ceremony, Xi referred to the need to steer the “giant ship” of China-US relations toward a steady future. This was “Chinese political language for managing the relationship so it does not explode,” the analyst believes.“High-profile rhetoric with few deliverables is standard when the declining power still needs the optics of managing the rising one. The United States cannot offer China anything Beijing cannot already obtain elsewhere or produce itself,” Giuliano summarized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-says-expects-tremendous-things-to-happen-after-meeting-with-chinas-xi-1124789307.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124785154_0:0:871:653_1920x0_80_0_0_efaa494584bca6dcea25aebea85c9f3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, elon musk, tim cook, white house, visit
us, china, elon musk, tim cook, white house, visit

What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US

14:37 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinChina’s President Xi Jinping listens in the Oval Office of the White House as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington
China’s President Xi Jinping listens in the Oval Office of the White House as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
“Xi did not bring a Chinese business delegation because he did not need one. The American tech and finance crowd came to him,” Hong Kong-based geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik, commenting on the optics and substance of the Chinese president’s state visit to Washington.
“Bringing executives would have implied that China still seeks validation from American capital. The opposite is now true. Musk, Cook, Huang, Zuckerberg and the rest showed up because their companies remain dependent on Chinese manufacturing, components, scale and consumers. That guest list is the clearest indicator of who actually holds economic gravity in 2026.”
“China is the workshop of the world: rare earths, batteries, solar, shipyards, EVs, and a domestic market that no longer needs to beg for access,” Giuliano emphasized, pointing out that while the US “still prints the reserve currency,” it “cannot print factories or engineers at the same speed” – a consequence of “decades of US policy failure.”
During the White House arrival ceremony, Xi referred to the need to steer the “giant ship” of China-US relations toward a steady future. This was “Chinese political language for managing the relationship so it does not explode,” the analyst believes.
“High-profile rhetoric with few deliverables is standard when the declining power still needs the optics of managing the rising one. The United States cannot offer China anything Beijing cannot already obtain elsewhere or produce itself,” Giuliano summarized.
President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping enter the State Floor of the White House for a historic state visit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
World
Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
13:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала