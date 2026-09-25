https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-says-expects-tremendous-things-to-happen-after-meeting-with-chinas-xi-1124789307.html

Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi

Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects "tremendous" things to occur following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2026-09-25T13:31+0000

2026-09-25T13:31+0000

2026-09-25T13:31+0000

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"Tremendous things will be happening," Trump said via Truth Social. Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "very productive" for both Washington and Beijing.The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-calls-for-china-us-to-make-national-goals-mutually-reinforcing-1124785106.html

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