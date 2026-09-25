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Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects "tremendous" things to occur following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
2026-09-25T13:31+0000
2026-09-25T13:31+0000
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"Tremendous things will be happening," Trump said via Truth Social. Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "very productive" for both Washington and Beijing.The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.
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Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi

13:31 GMT 25.09.2026
© Photo : White HousePresident Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping enter the State Floor of the White House for a historic state visit.
President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping enter the State Floor of the White House for a historic state visit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© Photo : White House
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects "tremendous" things to occur following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Tremendous things will be happening," Trump said via Truth Social.
Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "very productive" for both Washington and Beijing.
"Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.
China’s President Xi Jinping listens in the Oval Office of the White House as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Xi Calls for China, US to Make National Goals 'Mutually Reinforcing'
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