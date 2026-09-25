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Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects "tremendous" things to occur following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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2026-09-25T13:31+0000
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"Tremendous things will be happening," Trump said via Truth Social. Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "very productive" for both Washington and Beijing.The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.
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Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects "tremendous" things to occur following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Tremendous things will be happening," Trump said via Truth Social.
Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
"very productive" for both Washington and Beijing.
"Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Chinese leader arrived in the United States on Thursday for his second state visit to the country since 2015.