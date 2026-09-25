https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/xi-calls-for-china-us-to-make-national-goals-mutually-reinforcing-1124785106.html
Xi Calls for China, US to Make National Goals 'Mutually Reinforcing'
Xi Calls for China, US to Make National Goals 'Mutually Reinforcing'
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping said his talks with US President Donald Trump were frank and substantive, adding that the two sides had reached new understandings and provided fresh strategic guidance for China-US relations.
2026-09-25T03:48+0000
2026-09-25T03:48+0000
2026-09-25T04:56+0000
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“Today, I had a frank and in-depth exchange of views with President Donald Trump, during which we reached many new agreements, strengthened the constructive and stable strategic relationship between China and the United States, and provided new strategic guidance to our relationship,” Xi said at the White House.During remarks at the state dinner, Xi said China-US relations had reached “another historic juncture” and called on both countries to seek a new approach to relations between major powers.Xi pointed to Trump’s goal of making the United States “great again” and China’s drive for national rejuvenation, arguing that the two objectives need not conflict.The Chinese president also reflected on the shared history of China and the United States during World War II, recalling their cooperation against Japanese militarism.Xi referred to the Hump air route over the Himalayas and the role played by Chinese soldiers and civilians in rescuing American pilots during the war.He concluded his remarks with a toast to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the prosperity of China and the United States, and friendship between the two peoples.Xi is on a state visit to the United States from September 24 to 25.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-state-dinner-1124784789.html
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china, donald trump, white house, xi jinping, melania trump, cooperation, talks, dinner
Xi Calls for China, US to Make National Goals 'Mutually Reinforcing'
03:48 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 25.09.2026)
Chinese President Xi Jinping said his talks with US President Donald Trump were frank and substantive, adding that the two sides had reached new understandings and provided fresh strategic guidance for China-US relations.
“Today, I had a frank and in-depth exchange of views with President Donald Trump, during which we reached many new agreements, strengthened the constructive and stable strategic relationship between China and the United States, and provided new strategic guidance to our relationship,” Xi said at the White House.
During remarks at the state dinner, Xi said China-US relations had reached “another historic juncture” and called on both countries to seek a new approach to relations between major powers.
Xi pointed to Trump’s goal of making the United States “great again” and China’s drive for national rejuvenation, arguing that the two objectives need not conflict.
“These two goals are both ambitious and can surely be mutually reinforcing,” Xi said.
The Chinese president also reflected on the shared history of China and the United States during World War II, recalling their cooperation against Japanese militarism.
Xi referred to the Hump air route over the Himalayas and the role played by Chinese soldiers and civilians in rescuing American pilots during the war.
“Such a friendship, forged in blood and fire, will surely live on through the generations,” Xi said.
He concluded his remarks with a toast to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the prosperity of China and the United States, and friendship between the two peoples.
“Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations,” Xi said.
Xi is on a state visit to the United States from September 24 to 25.