https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/araghchi-slams-us-israel-for-whitewashing-criminal-acts-against-iranians-1124792103.html

Araghchi Slams US, Israel for 'Whitewashing Criminal Acts' Against Iranians

Araghchi Slams US, Israel for 'Whitewashing Criminal Acts' Against Iranians

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a blistering account of the civilian toll of the US-Israeli war on Iran, slamming the US and Israel for trying to whitewash their crimes from the UN podium.

2026-09-26T04:33+0000

2026-09-26T04:33+0000

2026-09-26T04:33+0000

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Araghchi detailed a horrific toll of over 5,000 dead, including hundreds of women and children, emphasizing that US-Israeli strikes deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure. He highlighted specific atrocities, including the massacre of over 168 students and teachers at a school in Minab, cluster munition strikes on Lamerd Stadium, 2,000-pound bombs dropped on homes in Geshb, and a deadly missile attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik.The foreign minister also condemned the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior political and military officials as “a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international law.”He slammed the US for extending the war to Iran’s economy through sanctions and economic deprivation:Araghchi emphasized that the US and Israel “cannot whitewash their criminal acts against the people of Iran.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html

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abbas araghchi, israel, iran, war, war of aggression, war crimes, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us, us hegemony, whitewash