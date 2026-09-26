https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/araghchi-slams-us-israel-for-whitewashing-criminal-acts-against-iranians-1124792103.html
Araghchi Slams US, Israel for 'Whitewashing Criminal Acts' Against Iranians
Araghchi Slams US, Israel for 'Whitewashing Criminal Acts' Against Iranians
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a blistering account of the civilian toll of the US-Israeli war on Iran, slamming the US and Israel for trying to whitewash their crimes from the UN podium.
2026-09-26T04:33+0000
2026-09-26T04:33+0000
2026-09-26T04:33+0000
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Araghchi detailed a horrific toll of over 5,000 dead, including hundreds of women and children, emphasizing that US-Israeli strikes deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure. He highlighted specific atrocities, including the massacre of over 168 students and teachers at a school in Minab, cluster munition strikes on Lamerd Stadium, 2,000-pound bombs dropped on homes in Geshb, and a deadly missile attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik.The foreign minister also condemned the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior political and military officials as “a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international law.”He slammed the US for extending the war to Iran’s economy through sanctions and economic deprivation:Araghchi emphasized that the US and Israel “cannot whitewash their criminal acts against the people of Iran.”
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abbas araghchi, israel, iran, war, war of aggression, war crimes, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us, us hegemony, whitewash
Araghchi Slams US, Israel for 'Whitewashing Criminal Acts' Against Iranians
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a blistering account of the civilian toll of the US-Israeli war on Iran, slamming the US and Israel for trying to whitewash their crimes from the UN podium.
Araghchi detailed a horrific toll of over 5,000 dead, including hundreds of women and children, emphasizing that US-Israeli strikes deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure. He highlighted specific atrocities, including the massacre of over 168 students and teachers at a school in Minab, cluster munition strikes on Lamerd Stadium, 2,000-pound bombs dropped on homes in Geshb, and a deadly missile attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik.
“Yet, from the podium of the General Assembly, the US President, along with the criminal Prime Minister of Israel, attempted to distort the facts and reverse the rules of victim and aggressor,” Araghchi stressed.
The foreign minister also condemned the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior political and military officials as “a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international law.”
He slammed the US for extending the war to Iran’s economy through sanctions and economic deprivation:
“This is not diplomacy. It is coercion and economic terrorism.”
Araghchi emphasized that the US and Israel “cannot whitewash their criminal acts against the people of Iran.”