https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/cuba-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-without-interference-in-internal-affairs--foreign-minister-1124799982.html

Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister

Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Cuba is ready to engage in dialogue with the US to resolve bilateral differences, provided its sovereignty is respected, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

2026-09-26T18:27+0000

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2026-09-26T18:27+0000

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However, the US current policy toward Havana hinders such dialogue, as Washington has intensified pressure on the island, including restrictions on fuel supplies, trade, investment, tourism, financing and access to technology and markets, the minister said. Rodriguez also accused the US of pressuring other governments to abandon cooperation with Cuba, including medical services provided by Cuban specialists. He said Cuba does not intend to tolerate it and is undertaking reforms of its economic and social model without abandoning its sovereignty or social achievements. The foreign minister also said Cuba considers threats of military force unacceptable, as such threats violate international law and the UN Charter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cuba-strongly-condemns-us-decision-to-extend-economic-embargo---foreign-minister-1124632969.html

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