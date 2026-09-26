https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/cuba-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-without-interference-in-internal-affairs--foreign-minister-1124799982.html
Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister
Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Cuba is ready to engage in dialogue with the US to resolve bilateral differences, provided its sovereignty is respected, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
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However, the US current policy toward Havana hinders such dialogue, as Washington has intensified pressure on the island, including restrictions on fuel supplies, trade, investment, tourism, financing and access to technology and markets, the minister said. Rodriguez also accused the US of pressuring other governments to abandon cooperation with Cuba, including medical services provided by Cuban specialists. He said Cuba does not intend to tolerate it and is undertaking reforms of its economic and social model without abandoning its sovereignty or social achievements. The foreign minister also said Cuba considers threats of military force unacceptable, as such threats violate international law and the UN Charter.
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Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Cuba is ready to engage in dialogue with the United States to resolve bilateral differences, provided Washington respects its sovereignty and refrains from interfering in the island's internal affairs, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Saturday.
"We have always been and remain ready for dialogue with the US government to try to find a solution to bilateral differences on the basis of seriousness, respect, sovereign equality and compliance with international law, without interference in internal affairs and without preconditions," Rodriguez said at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
However, the US current policy toward Havana hinders such dialogue, as Washington has intensified pressure on the island, including restrictions on fuel supplies, trade, investment, tourism, financing and access to technology and markets, the minister said.
Rodriguez also accused the US of pressuring other governments to abandon cooperation with Cuba, including medical services provided by Cuban specialists. He said Cuba does not intend to tolerate it and is undertaking reforms of its economic and social model without abandoning its sovereignty or social achievements.
The foreign minister also said Cuba considers threats of military force unacceptable, as such threats violate international law and the UN Charter.