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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/data-center-supporting-starlink-operations-hit-in-kiev---mod-1124792821.html
Data Center Supporting Starlink Operations Hit in Kiev - MoD
Data Center Supporting Starlink Operations Hit in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces struck the Cosmonova data center in Kiev during overnight strikes, which was providing support for Starlink satellite communication systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-09-26T07:05+0000
2026-09-26T07:09+0000
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"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the city of Kiev: the Cosmonova data center, which ensured the operation of mobile internet and supported Starlink satellite communication systems in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.During the night, Russian forces continued carrying out drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian army struck a port facility in the Odessa region during overnight strikes, through which weapons and ammunition from Europe were entering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.In addition, a Sea vessel of the "dry cargo ship" type delivering military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, the ministry said.The Russian Armed Forces struck a road bridge used for transferring military cargo to Ukrainian armed forces units in the Odessa region, the ministry noted.The Russian army struck the Novaya Pochta logistics center during overnight strikes, where military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was stored, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
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Data Center Supporting Starlink Operations Hit in Kiev - MoD

07:05 GMT 26.09.2026 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 26.09.2026)
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces struck the Cosmonova data center in Kiev during overnight strikes, which was providing support for Starlink satellite communication systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the city of Kiev: the Cosmonova data center, which ensured the operation of mobile internet and supported Starlink satellite communication systems in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
During the night, Russian forces continued carrying out drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Russian army struck a port facility in the Odessa region during overnight strikes, through which weapons and ammunition from Europe were entering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... in the city of Odessa and the Odessa region: a port facility in the settlement of Vilkovo, through which weapons and ammunition from European states were entering Ukraine," the statement read.
Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
In addition, a Sea vessel of the "dry cargo ship" type delivering military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a road bridge used for transferring military cargo to Ukrainian armed forces units in the Odessa region, the ministry noted.
The Russian army struck the Novaya Pochta logistics center during overnight strikes, where military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was stored, the ministry added.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
23 September, 05:41 GMT
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