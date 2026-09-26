https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/data-center-supporting-starlink-operations-hit-in-kiev---mod-1124792821.html

Data Center Supporting Starlink Operations Hit in Kiev - MoD

Data Center Supporting Starlink Operations Hit in Kiev - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces struck the Cosmonova data center in Kiev during overnight strikes, which was providing support for Starlink satellite communication systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T07:05+0000

2026-09-26T07:05+0000

2026-09-26T07:09+0000

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"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: in the city of Kiev: the Cosmonova data center, which ensured the operation of mobile internet and supported Starlink satellite communication systems in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.During the night, Russian forces continued carrying out drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian army struck a port facility in the Odessa region during overnight strikes, through which weapons and ammunition from Europe were entering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian Armed Forces continued drone strikes on port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of port and transport infrastructure, logistics and communication centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.In addition, a Sea vessel of the "dry cargo ship" type delivering military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, the ministry said.The Russian Armed Forces struck a road bridge used for transferring military cargo to Ukrainian armed forces units in the Odessa region, the ministry noted.The Russian army struck the Novaya Pochta logistics center during overnight strikes, where military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was stored, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html

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kiev, russia, russian defense ministry, starlink, strike, drone strike, missile strike, air strike, ukraine, odessa, russian armed forces, cargo ship