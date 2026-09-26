https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/director-fry-calls-russias-cultural-education-system-one-of-best-in-world-1124795058.html
Director Fry Calls Russia’s Cultural Education System One of Best in World
Director Fry Calls Russia’s Cultural Education System One of Best in World
Sputnik International
German-Russian stage director and adviser to the Bolshoi Theatre’s CEO Hans-Joachim Fry called Russia’s cultural education system one of the best in the world, saying attempts to “cancel” Russian culture should end.
2026-09-26T10:37+0000
2026-09-26T10:37+0000
2026-09-26T10:37+0000
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“Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s system of musical and cultural education is one of the best in the world. We can confirm this,” Fry said during the session “Russia as Part of World Culture: An Integral Part or a Culture of Cancellation” at the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.As an example, Fry said that 60% of opera singers at leading opera houses worldwide were trained within the Soviet cultural education system.According to Fry, this demonstrates the high level of musical tradition developed in Russia. Against this background, he argued that the practice of cultural cancellation has no meaning.The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html
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Director Fry Calls Russia’s Cultural Education System One of Best in World
German-Russian stage director and adviser to the Bolshoi Theatre’s CEO Hans-Joachim Fry called Russia’s cultural education system one of the best in the world, saying attempts to “cancel” Russian culture should end.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s system of musical and cultural education is one of the best in the world. We can confirm this,” Fry said during the session “Russia as Part of World Culture: An Integral Part or a Culture of Cancellation” at the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.
As an example, Fry said that 60% of opera singers at leading opera houses worldwide were trained within the Soviet cultural education system.
“This means that the system of cultural education used around the world today has its roots in Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan,” he said.
According to Fry, this demonstrates the high level of musical tradition developed in Russia
. Against this background, he argued that the practice of cultural cancellation has no meaning.
The 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on 24–26 September. Sputnik is the forum’s strategic information partner.