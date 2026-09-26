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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-to-launch-larger-strikes-if-us-israel-attack-tehran-again--military-1124799734.html
Iran to Launch Larger Strikes If US, Israel Attack Tehran Again – Military
Iran to Launch Larger Strikes If US, Israel Attack Tehran Again – Military
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran will launch more powerful, larger and more precise strikes if the United States and Israel again attack Tehran, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Saturday.
2026-09-26T18:24+0000
2026-09-26T18:24+0000
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"If the United States and the Israeli regime miscalculate again and make the mistake of attacking us, our strikes this time will be more powerful, larger and more precise than before," Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.He added that the Iranian armed forces are fully combat-ready. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected Tehran's proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and was considering new strikes after midterm elections in the US. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-has-lost-trust-in-negotiations-with-us--president-1124795584.html
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Iran to Launch Larger Strikes If US, Israel Attack Tehran Again – Military

18:24 GMT 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiIn this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran will launch more powerful, larger and more precise strikes if the United States and Israel again attack Tehran, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Saturday.
"If the United States and the Israeli regime miscalculate again and make the mistake of attacking us, our strikes this time will be more powerful, larger and more precise than before," Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
He added that the Iranian armed forces are fully combat-ready.
On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected Tehran's proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and was considering new strikes after midterm elections in the US.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Has Lost Trust in Negotiations With US – President
12:44 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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