https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-to-launch-larger-strikes-if-us-israel-attack-tehran-again--military-1124799734.html

Iran to Launch Larger Strikes If US, Israel Attack Tehran Again – Military

Iran to Launch Larger Strikes If US, Israel Attack Tehran Again – Military

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran will launch more powerful, larger and more precise strikes if the United States and Israel again attack Tehran, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T18:24+0000

2026-09-26T18:24+0000

2026-09-26T18:24+0000

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"If the United States and the Israeli regime miscalculate again and make the mistake of attacking us, our strikes this time will be more powerful, larger and more precise than before," Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.He added that the Iranian armed forces are fully combat-ready. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected Tehran's proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and was considering new strikes after midterm elections in the US. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-has-lost-trust-in-negotiations-with-us--president-1124795584.html

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