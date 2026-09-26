https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-has-lost-trust-in-negotiations-with-us--president-1124795584.html

Iran Has Lost Trust in Negotiations With US – President

Iran Has Lost Trust in Negotiations With US – President

Sputnik International

Iran no longer has trust in the negotiation process with the United States after attacks and sanctions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

2026-09-26T12:44+0000

2026-09-26T12:44+0000

2026-09-26T12:44+0000

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"We have no trust in the American side and do not know on what basis an understanding can be reached with it," Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview out on Saturday. At the same time, Tehran conveys messages to Washington through mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, and above all expects the Americans to clarify their position on the previously reached memorandum of understanding, the president said. Pezeshkian also said he sees no need to meet with US President President Donald Trump when the Americans have not fulfilled the previously signed agreement. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html

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