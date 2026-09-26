https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iraq-discusses-exemption-of-national-airports-from-us-sanctions-against-iran---govt-1124795717.html

Iraq Discusses Exemption of National Airports From US Sanctions Against Iran - Gov't

Iraq Discusses Exemption of National Airports From US Sanctions Against Iran - Gov't

Sputnik International

The Iraqi government is in talks with the United States to exempt Iraqi airports from US sanctions against Iran's aviation sector, the Iraqi government's press service said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T12:46+0000

2026-09-26T12:46+0000

2026-09-26T12:46+0000

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The US earlier threatened to impose secondary sanctions on airports and companies for servicing Iranian carriers. In response, Iran threatened to cause reciprocal operational disruptions for airports across the region. On Friday, airports in Baghdad and Najaf suspended services for flights from Iran due to the US ban. Such reasons include travel for medical treatment, education, and pilgrimages to religious sites.

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