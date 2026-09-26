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Iraq Discusses Exemption of National Airports From US Sanctions Against Iran - Gov't
Iraq Discusses Exemption of National Airports From US Sanctions Against Iran - Gov't
Sputnik International
The Iraqi government is in talks with the United States to exempt Iraqi airports from US sanctions against Iran's aviation sector, the Iraqi government's press service said on Saturday.
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The US earlier threatened to impose secondary sanctions on airports and companies for servicing Iranian carriers. In response, Iran threatened to cause reciprocal operational disruptions for airports across the region. On Friday, airports in Baghdad and Najaf suspended services for flights from Iran due to the US ban. Such reasons include travel for medical treatment, education, and pilgrimages to religious sites.
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Iraq Discusses Exemption of National Airports From US Sanctions Against Iran - Gov't
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi government is in talks with the United States to exempt Iraqi airports from US sanctions against Iran's aviation sector, the Iraqi government's press service said on Saturday.
The US earlier threatened to impose secondary sanctions on airports and companies for servicing Iranian carriers. In response, Iran threatened to cause reciprocal operational disruptions for airports across the region.
On Friday, airports in Baghdad
and Najaf suspended services for flights from Iran due to the US ban.
"The Iraqi government is engaged in direct dialogue with the US regarding the exemption of several Iraqi airports from the restrictions, which would allow air travel to resume for humanitarian reasons," the statement read.
Such reasons include travel for medical treatment, education, and pilgrimages to religious sites.