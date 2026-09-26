https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russia-expects-new-un-secretary-general-to-represent-interests-of-all-mankind---lavrov-1124799033.html

Russia Expects New UN Secretary-General to Represent Interests of All Mankind - Lavrov

Russia Expects New UN Secretary-General to Represent Interests of All Mankind - Lavrov

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Russia expects the new UN secretary-general to represent the interests of all mankind, not just the golden billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T18:17+0000

2026-09-26T18:17+0000

2026-09-26T18:25+0000

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"We hope that the new secretary-general will still represent the interests of all mankind, not just the golden billion, and will meet all the criteria approved in the UN Charter, including impartiality, impartiality and performing the functions of the organization's chief administrative officer," Lavrov said at a press conference following the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.Iran WarCommenting on the Iranian crisis, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Islamabad memorandum signed between the US and Iran is a fair deal.European Involvement in Ukraine Negotiations Europe is desperately trying to get involved in the negotiation process on Ukraine, encouraged by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.Commenting on talks on Ukraine, the minister said that Russia does not lack trust, but agreements must be fulfilled.Meeting With German Foreign MinisterRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that he did not head anything new at the meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul earlier in the day.Germany urged Russia to ensure security in the Black Sea, while it is Ukraine and its attacks that are causing all damage to the shipping there, he added.There is a feeling that the German minister expected Russia to make some concessions on the Ukrainian track, Lavrov said.He emphasized that dialogue between Russia and the United States takes place regularly and in different formats.Russia is still ready to return to the Anchorage agreement and continue dialogue with the US, the minister added.Turkiye and S-400Turkey knows that the S-400 systems cannot be transferred under the contract without Russia's consent, and Ankara has not made such a request to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.The S-400 complexes were supplied to Turkey complete with a contract, which "stipulates that the end-user certificate is fully respected."Russia will consider any request on the S-400 transfer from Turkey, but Russia may agree to move them to a country that will have friendly relations with Moscow, the minister added.

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