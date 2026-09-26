Russia Expects New UN Secretary-General to Represent Interests of All Mankind - Lavrov
18:17 GMT 26.09.2026 (Updated: 18:25 GMT 26.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Russia expects the new UN secretary-general to represent the interests of all mankind, not just the golden billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"We hope that the new secretary-general will still represent the interests of all mankind, not just the golden billion, and will meet all the criteria approved in the UN Charter, including impartiality, impartiality and performing the functions of the organization's chief administrative officer," Lavrov said at a press conference following the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Iran War
Commenting on the Iranian crisis, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Islamabad memorandum signed between the US and Iran is a fair deal.
"As for Washington's rejection of the seven-day plan that Iran has proposed, this is not the first time. There was the Islamabad Memorandum which was signed at the highest level. So this is not news … We believe that the Islamabad Memorandum was a fair deal, as they say. And if we signed it at the highest level, then why not return to it?" Lavrov said.
European Involvement in Ukraine Negotiations
Europe is desperately trying to get involved in the negotiation process on Ukraine, encouraged by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"Europe is desperately looking for an opportunity to get involved in the process that the United States is encouraging," Lavrov said at a press conference following the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Commenting on talks on Ukraine, the minister said that Russia does not lack trust, but agreements must be fulfilled.
Meeting With German Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that he did not head anything new at the meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul earlier in the day.
"When we met, I invited him to explain what he had come with. He took out the notes and read out a text that fully reproduced what Germany, through its leaders, officially and publicly declares on a daily basis ... I did not learn anything new from there," Lavrov said at the press conference, adding that his counterpart reiterated the position of condemnation of Russia.
Germany urged Russia to ensure security in the Black Sea, while it is Ukraine and its attacks that are causing all damage to the shipping there, he added.
There is a feeling that the German minister expected Russia to make some concessions on the Ukrainian track, Lavrov said.
He emphasized that dialogue between Russia and the United States takes place regularly and in different formats.
"We have a regular dialogue with the administration of [US President Donald] Trump in various formats," Lavrov said at a press conference following the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Russia is still ready to return to the Anchorage agreement and continue dialogue with the US, the minister added.
Turkiye and S-400
Turkey knows that the S-400 systems cannot be transferred under the contract without Russia's consent, and Ankara has not made such a request to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
The S-400 complexes were supplied to Turkey complete with a contract, which "stipulates that the end-user certificate is fully respected."
"They know perfectly well that if they ever want to move these systems somewhere outside their borders, they cannot do this without our official consent. There was no such appeal to us," Lavrov said at a press conference following the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Russia will consider any request on the S-400 transfer from Turkey, but Russia may agree to move them to a country that will have friendly relations with Moscow, the minister added.