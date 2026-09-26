https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-specialists-asked-to-help-gaza-civilians-undergo-art-therapy--palestinian-minister--1124793834.html

Russian Specialists Asked to Help Gaza Civilians Undergo Art Therapy — Palestinian Minister

Russian Specialists Asked to Help Gaza Civilians Undergo Art Therapy — Palestinian Minister

Sputnik International

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) Palestinian Culture Minister Emad Hamdandiscussedthe possible involvement of Russian specialists in the rehabilitation of Gaza residents and their families affected by the conflict through art therapy.

2026-09-26T10:09+0000

2026-09-26T10:09+0000

2026-09-26T10:09+0000

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He noted that the issue is not limited to those who have been killed or injured: the psychological impact must also not be overlooked, as women and children are particularly affected.To implement this project, Palestine needs assistance from the international community. Hamdan believes Russia could support the project, given the close ties between Russia and Palestine. He emphasized that Palestinians greatly value these ties, as well as the position of the Russian government and people toward the Palestinian issue.Enab Hamdan believes that cultural figures from Russia, including musicians, writers, and directors, could help Palestinians overcome the negative psychological effects of what they have experienced.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/palestinian-president-accuses-israel-of-destroying-two-state-solution-1124783319.html

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