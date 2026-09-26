https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-specialists-asked-to-help-gaza-civilians-undergo-art-therapy--palestinian-minister--1124793834.html
Russian Specialists Asked to Help Gaza Civilians Undergo Art Therapy — Palestinian Minister
Russian Specialists Asked to Help Gaza Civilians Undergo Art Therapy — Palestinian Minister
Sputnik International
ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) Palestinian Culture Minister Emad Hamdandiscussedthe possible involvement of Russian specialists in the rehabilitation of Gaza residents and their families affected by the conflict through art therapy.
2026-09-26T10:09+0000
2026-09-26T10:09+0000
2026-09-26T10:09+0000
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He noted that the issue is not limited to those who have been killed or injured: the psychological impact must also not be overlooked, as women and children are particularly affected.To implement this project, Palestine needs assistance from the international community. Hamdan believes Russia could support the project, given the close ties between Russia and Palestine. He emphasized that Palestinians greatly value these ties, as well as the position of the Russian government and people toward the Palestinian issue.Enab Hamdan believes that cultural figures from Russia, including musicians, writers, and directors, could help Palestinians overcome the negative psychological effects of what they have experienced.
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palestinians, gaza strip, russia, palestine, salim hamdan
Russian Specialists Asked to Help Gaza Civilians Undergo Art Therapy — Palestinian Minister
Palestinian Culture Minister Emad Hamdan discussed the possible involvement of Russian specialists in the rehabilitation of residents of the Gaza Strip and their families affected by the conflict through art therapy.
“We proposed creating a project for people from Gaza whose families have suffered there to offer them treatment through art. Art therapy is aimed at reducing stress and the negative emotional impact on families, including the children and wives of victims,” Palestinian Authority Minister for Culture Emad Hamdan said.
He noted that the issue is not limited to those who have been killed or injured: the psychological impact must also not be overlooked, as women and children are particularly affected.
“And those children who witnessed their parents, relatives, friends, brothers, and sisters being killed before their eyes have suffered an extremely severe psychological impact. They need treatment,” the minister emphasized.
To implement this project, Palestine needs assistance from the international community. Hamdan believes Russia could support the project, given the close ties between Russia and Palestine. He emphasized that Palestinians greatly value these ties, as well as the position of the Russian government and people toward the Palestinian issue.
Enab Hamdan believes that cultural figures from Russia, including musicians, writers, and directors, could help Palestinians overcome the negative psychological effects of what they have experienced.