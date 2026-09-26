https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/trump-rejects-irans-hormuz-reopening-plan-examining-new-strikes---reports-1124793002.html
Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports
Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and is considering new strikes after midterm elections in the United States, media reported on Friday, citing US officials.
2026-09-26T07:12+0000
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Iran has conveyed to the United States a seven-day plan for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day. Trump is doubting that Iran will accept his conditions and told his aides that new strikes are likely, the WSJ reported. The US also informed Iran and the mediators that the president is not planning to lift the naval blockade, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
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Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and is considering new strikes after midterm elections in the United States, media reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Iran has conveyed to the United States a seven-day plan for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day.
Trump is doubting that Iran will accept his conditions and told his aides that new strikes are likely, the WSJ reported.
The US also informed Iran and the mediators that the president is not planning to lift the naval blockade, according to the report.