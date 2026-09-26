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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/trump-rejects-irans-hormuz-reopening-plan-examining-new-strikes---reports-1124793002.html
Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports
Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and is considering new strikes after midterm elections in the United States, media reported on Friday, citing US officials.
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2026-09-26T07:12+0000
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Iran has conveyed to the United States a seven-day plan for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day. Trump is doubting that Iran will accept his conditions and told his aides that new strikes are likely, the WSJ reported. The US also informed Iran and the mediators that the president is not planning to lift the naval blockade, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
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Trump Rejects Iran’s Hormuz Reopening Plan, Examining New Strikes - Reports

07:12 GMT 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliHormuz Strait, file photo.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran’s proposal for a week-long reopening of the Hormuz Strait and is considering new strikes after midterm elections in the United States, media reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Iran has conveyed to the United States a seven-day plan for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day.
Trump is doubting that Iran will accept his conditions and told his aides that new strikes are likely, the WSJ reported.
The US also informed Iran and the mediators that the president is not planning to lift the naval blockade, according to the report.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
04:23 GMT
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