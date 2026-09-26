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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/us-iran-war-casualty-tally-quietly-climbs-to-861-wounded--reports-1124792258.html
US Casualty Tally in Iran War Quietly Climbs to 861 Wounded — Reports
US Casualty Tally in Iran War Quietly Climbs to 861 Wounded — Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has added 37 more wounded service members to its public casualty database for the Iran conflict — 29 sailors and eight Marines — bringing the total to 861, The Washington Post reported.
2026-09-26T04:47+0000
2026-09-26T04:49+0000
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US officials have provided no public explanation of when or how the newly listed personnel were wounded.The mounting casualties come after months of a US-Israeli campaign that has failed to force Iran into submission or achieve any war goals set by the US. Instead, the war has dragged on into a costly stalemate, while Iran remains in power, continues to resist US pressure and retains major leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Yet the Trump administration has continued the conflict rather than bringing it to an end.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
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US Casualty Tally in Iran War Quietly Climbs to 861 Wounded — Reports

04:47 GMT 26.09.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 26.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinAn Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the US and Israel launched its unprovoked military aggression against Iran, past President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a casualty return, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
An Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the US and Israel launched its unprovoked military aggression against Iran, past President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a casualty return, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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The Pentagon has added 37 more wounded service members to its public casualty database for the Iran conflict — 29 sailors and eight Marines — bringing the total to 861, The Washington Post reported.
US officials have provided no public explanation of when or how the newly listed personnel were wounded.

The mounting casualties come after months of a US-Israeli campaign that has failed to force Iran into submission or achieve any war goals set by the US.

Instead, the war has dragged on into a costly stalemate, while Iran remains in power, continues to resist US pressure and retains major leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Yet the Trump administration has continued the conflict rather than bringing it to an end.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
04:23 GMT
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