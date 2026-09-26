https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/us-iran-war-casualty-tally-quietly-climbs-to-861-wounded--reports-1124792258.html

US Casualty Tally in Iran War Quietly Climbs to 861 Wounded — Reports

US Casualty Tally in Iran War Quietly Climbs to 861 Wounded — Reports

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has added 37 more wounded service members to its public casualty database for the Iran conflict — 29 sailors and eight Marines — bringing the total to 861, The Washington Post reported.

2026-09-26T04:47+0000

2026-09-26T04:47+0000

2026-09-26T04:49+0000

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US officials have provided no public explanation of when or how the newly listed personnel were wounded.The mounting casualties come after months of a US-Israeli campaign that has failed to force Iran into submission or achieve any war goals set by the US. Instead, the war has dragged on into a costly stalemate, while Iran remains in power, continues to resist US pressure and retains major leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Yet the Trump administration has continued the conflict rather than bringing it to an end.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html

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