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Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option
Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option
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Tehran is prepared for a renewed conflict with the US while still leaving the door open for diplomacy after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
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Iran’s proposal included:On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.Currently, the conflict remains unresolved. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against Tehran.
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Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option

15:35 GMT 27.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Tehran is prepared for a renewed conflict with the US while still leaving the door open for diplomacy after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Iran’s proposal included:

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days to restore normal maritime traffic through the key energy route
Releasing frozen Iranian assets and allowing Tehran to resume oil sales as part of a broader agreement
Continuing diplomatic talks if Washington chooses negotiations instead of further military escalation
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.
Currently, the conflict remains unresolved. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against Tehran.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Awaiting Final US Response Via Intermediaries Regarding Hormuz Proposal - Araghchi
03:38 GMT
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