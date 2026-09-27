https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/iran-says-it-is-ready-for-war-and-also-offers-diplomatic-option-1124802055.html

Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option

Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option

Sputnik International

Tehran is prepared for a renewed conflict with the US while still leaving the door open for diplomacy after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2026-09-27T15:35+0000

2026-09-27T15:35+0000

2026-09-27T15:35+0000

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Iran’s proposal included:On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.Currently, the conflict remains unresolved. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/iran-awaiting-final-us-response-via-intermediaries-regarding-hormuz-proposal---araghchi-1124800156.html

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