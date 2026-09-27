https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/iran-says-it-is-ready-for-war-and-also-offers-diplomatic-option-1124802055.html
Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option
Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option
Sputnik International
Tehran is prepared for a renewed conflict with the US while still leaving the door open for diplomacy after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-09-27T15:35+0000
2026-09-27T15:35+0000
2026-09-27T15:35+0000
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Iran’s proposal included:On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.Currently, the conflict remains unresolved. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/iran-awaiting-final-us-response-via-intermediaries-regarding-hormuz-proposal---araghchi-1124800156.html
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middle east, donald trump, abbas araghchi, iran, tehran, strait of hormuz, us, washington
Iran Says It is Ready For War and Also Offers Diplomatic Option
Tehran is prepared for a renewed conflict with the US while still leaving the door open for diplomacy after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Iran’s proposal included:
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
within seven days to restore normal maritime traffic through the key energy route
Releasing frozen Iranian assets and allowing Tehran to resume oil sales as part of a broader agreement
Continuing diplomatic talks if Washington chooses negotiations instead of further military escalation
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.
Currently, the conflict remains unresolved. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against Tehran.