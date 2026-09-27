https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/offshore-wind-farms-could-create-radar-blind-spots-and-ghost-targets---chinese-study-1124801791.html
Offshore Wind Farms Could Create Radar Blind Spots and ‘Ghost’ Targets - Chinese Study
Offshore Wind Farms Could Create Radar Blind Spots and ‘Ghost’ Targets - Chinese Study
Sputnik International
As China rapidly expands its wind projects near coastal areas, researchers find the turbines can complicate marine vessel detection at sea, the SCMP reports.
2026-09-27T14:42+0000
2026-09-27T14:42+0000
2026-09-27T14:42+0000
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china
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Researchers found that at just 5km range, effective radar coverage fell by 6.9% while blind spots grew by 14.9%.The issue stems from the turbines themselves — massive metal structures that reflect radar signals, creating false returns and weakening coverage behind them.The research — published last month in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Radio Engineering — was conducted by Professor Liu Zunnian and his team from Qingdao Technological University.China now holds ~52% of global offshore wind capacity — 48.4 GW installed by end-2025, with 6.6 GW added last year alone.The study's authors say the fix isn't distance alone, but careful site selection, better radar algorithms, and supplementary radars where gaps can't be avoided.
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Offshore Wind Farms Could Create Radar Blind Spots and ‘Ghost’ Targets - Chinese Study
As China rapidly expands its wind projects near coastal areas, researchers find the turbines can complicate marine vessel detection at sea, the SCMP reports.
Researchers found that at just 5km range, effective radar coverage fell by 6.9% while blind spots grew by 14.9%.
The issue stems from the turbines themselves — massive metal structures that reflect radar signals, creating false returns and weakening coverage behind them.
The research — published last month in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Radio Engineering — was conducted by Professor Liu Zunnian and his team from Qingdao Technological University.
China now holds ~52% of global offshore wind capacity — 48.4 GW installed by end-2025, with 6.6 GW added last year alone.
The study's authors say the fix isn't distance alone, but careful site selection, better radar algorithms, and supplementary radars where gaps can't be avoided.