https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/offshore-wind-farms-could-create-radar-blind-spots-and-ghost-targets---chinese-study-1124801791.html

Offshore Wind Farms Could Create Radar Blind Spots and ‘Ghost’ Targets - Chinese Study

Offshore Wind Farms Could Create Radar Blind Spots and ‘Ghost’ Targets - Chinese Study

Sputnik International

As China rapidly expands its wind projects near coastal areas, researchers find the turbines can complicate marine vessel detection at sea, the SCMP reports.

2026-09-27T14:42+0000

2026-09-27T14:42+0000

2026-09-27T14:42+0000

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Researchers found that at just 5km range, effective radar coverage fell by 6.9% while blind spots grew by 14.9%.The issue stems from the turbines themselves — massive metal structures that reflect radar signals, creating false returns and weakening coverage behind them.The research — published last month in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Radio Engineering — was conducted by Professor Liu Zunnian and his team from Qingdao Technological University.China now holds ~52% of global offshore wind capacity — 48.4 GW installed by end-2025, with 6.6 GW added last year alone.The study's authors say the fix isn't distance alone, but careful site selection, better radar algorithms, and supplementary radars where gaps can't be avoided.

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