https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russia-strikes-ukraines-logistics-centers-port-infrastructure-1124800521.html
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, communications hubs and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-27T05:38+0000
2026-09-27T05:38+0000
2026-09-27T05:39+0000
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The following were hit as a result of the strikes:In Kiev — a Vodafone data processing centre, one of the largest companies providing mobile communications and high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian armed forces, including for the transmission of intelligence dataIn the Kiev region — the "Zalmer Group" logistics centre in Krasilovka, where Western military aid intended for the Ukrainian army was stored and distributedIn Nikolayev — two warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their warheadsIn the Odessa region — the "Dron Kalinsh" logistics centre in Ilyichovka, where FPV interceptors were storedAt the port of Kiliya:▫️ the headquarters of the "Vostok" naval base of the Ukrainian Navy▫️ a basing point of Ukraine's State Border Service▫️ four storage sites with military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army▫️ berthing infrastructure facilitiesIn addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-military-supply-routes-1124797405.html
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ukraine, odessa, kiev, vodafone, russian defense ministry
ukraine, odessa, kiev, vodafone, russian defense ministry
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure
05:38 GMT 27.09.2026 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 27.09.2026)
Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, communications hubs and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
The following were hit as a result of the strikes:
In Kiev — a Vodafone data processing centre, one of the largest companies providing mobile communications and high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian armed forces, including for the transmission of intelligence data
In the Kiev region — the "Zalmer Group" logistics centre in Krasilovka, where Western military aid intended for the Ukrainian army was stored and distributed
In Nikolayev — two warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their warheads
In the Odessa region — the "Dron Kalinsh" logistics centre in Ilyichovka, where FPV interceptors were stored
▫️ the headquarters of the "Vostok" naval base of the Ukrainian Navy
▫️ a basing point of Ukraine's State Border Service
▫️ four storage sites with military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army
▫️ berthing infrastructure facilities
In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian army.