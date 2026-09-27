https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russia-strikes-ukraines-logistics-centers-port-infrastructure-1124800521.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian army continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, communications hubs and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.

2026-09-27T05:38+0000

2026-09-27T05:38+0000

2026-09-27T05:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

odessa

kiev

vodafone

russian defense ministry

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The following were hit as a result of the strikes:In Kiev — a Vodafone data processing centre, one of the largest companies providing mobile communications and high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian armed forces, including for the transmission of intelligence dataIn the Kiev region — the "Zalmer Group" logistics centre in Krasilovka, where Western military aid intended for the Ukrainian army was stored and distributedIn Nikolayev — two warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their warheadsIn the Odessa region — the "Dron Kalinsh" logistics centre in Ilyichovka, where FPV interceptors were storedAt the port of Kiliya:▫️ the headquarters of the "Vostok" naval base of the Ukrainian Navy▫️ a basing point of Ukraine's State Border Service▫️ four storage sites with military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army▫️ berthing infrastructure facilitiesIn addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian army.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-military-supply-routes-1124797405.html

ukraine

odessa

kiev

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ukraine, odessa, kiev, vodafone, russian defense ministry