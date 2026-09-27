International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russia-strikes-ukraines-logistics-centers-port-infrastructure-1124800521.html
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, communications hubs and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-27T05:38+0000
2026-09-27T05:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
odessa
kiev
vodafone
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036296_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5de470f0c1aae30e7cca8f11593a61.jpg
The following were hit as a result of the strikes:In Kiev — a Vodafone data processing centre, one of the largest companies providing mobile communications and high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian armed forces, including for the transmission of intelligence dataIn the Kiev region — the "Zalmer Group" logistics centre in Krasilovka, where Western military aid intended for the Ukrainian army was stored and distributedIn Nikolayev — two warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their warheadsIn the Odessa region — the "Dron Kalinsh" logistics centre in Ilyichovka, where FPV interceptors were storedAt the port of Kiliya:▫️ the headquarters of the "Vostok" naval base of the Ukrainian Navy▫️ a basing point of Ukraine's State Border Service▫️ four storage sites with military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army▫️ berthing infrastructure facilitiesIn addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-military-supply-routes-1124797405.html
ukraine
odessa
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036296_233:0:1628:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_0374aa19328cc13144ca3a9b146ed451.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, odessa, kiev, vodafone, russian defense ministry
ukraine, odessa, kiev, vodafone, russian defense ministry

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Centers, Port Infrastructure

05:38 GMT 27.09.2026 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 27.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region
A missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, communications hubs and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
The following were hit as a result of the strikes:
In Kiev — a Vodafone data processing centre, one of the largest companies providing mobile communications and high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian armed forces, including for the transmission of intelligence data
In the Kiev region — the "Zalmer Group" logistics centre in Krasilovka, where Western military aid intended for the Ukrainian army was stored and distributed
In Nikolayev — two warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their warheads
In the Odessa region — the "Dron Kalinsh" logistics centre in Ilyichovka, where FPV interceptors were stored
At the port of Kiliya:
▫️ the headquarters of the "Vostok" naval base of the Ukrainian Navy
▫️ a basing point of Ukraine's State Border Service
▫️ four storage sites with military equipment intended for the Ukrainian army
▫️ berthing infrastructure facilities
In addition, a dry cargo vessel was hit while transiting at sea, having been delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the port of Odessa for the Ukrainian army.
Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukraine Hub for Foreign-Supplied Military Equipment in Odessa
Yesterday, 15:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала