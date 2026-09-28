Russia Accelerates Nuclear Share in Energy Mix at Faster Pace - Putin
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov/
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Russia is ramping up the share of nuclear generation in its energy mix at an accelerated pace, and that figure has already exceeded 20%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev on Monday.
"Everything we planned in terms of building nuclear power units within Russia, all the plans we once outlined, have all been fulfilled. We have already achieved over 20%, while our goal was 20%. Increasing nuclear generation's share in our energy mix from 16% to 20% - this plan has been fulfilled, and the goal has been achieved," Putin said during the meeting.
Key points
The president said Russia is using the latest technologies that no other country in the world possesses and builds more nuclear power units abroad than anyone else
Rosatom is currently building 46 nuclear power units simultaneously in Russia and abroad, Likhachev said
The new Russian nuclear icebreaker Leningrad is planned to be launched in November 2026
The second power unit of Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 will begin operation in 2028
12 September, 16:56 GMT