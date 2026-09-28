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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russia-doubts-japan-will-remove-typhon-systems-after-drills-with-us-australia-1124803601.html
Russia Doubts Japan Will Remove Typhon Systems After Drills With US, Australia
Russia Doubts Japan Will Remove Typhon Systems After Drills With US, Australia
Sputnik International
Russia does not believe Japan's promises to remove Typhon missile systems following exercises with the US and Australia and warns that such actions will not go without consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
2026-09-28T07:14+0000
2026-09-28T07:14+0000
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"The Japanese promise us that they [the Typhon systems] will supposedly be removed after the military exercises conclude. Unfortunately, however, we have little trust in the current authorities, so we have warned that such actions will not go unanswered," he told Russian media. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had sent a note of protest to Japan regarding the deployment of US ground-based Typhon systems, which are designed to launch medium- and shorter-range missiles, on the island of Kyushu. The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that China had delivered a similar note of protest to Japan.
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Russia Doubts Japan Will Remove Typhon Systems After Drills With US, Australia

07:14 GMT 28.09.2026
© AP PhotoJapan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, 2025.
Japan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not believe Japan's promises to remove Typhon missile systems following exercises with the US and Australia and warns that such actions will not go without consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
"The Japanese promise us that they [the Typhon systems] will supposedly be removed after the military exercises conclude. Unfortunately, however, we have little trust in the current authorities, so we have warned that such actions will not go unanswered," he told Russian media.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had sent a note of protest to Japan regarding the deployment of US ground-based Typhon systems, which are designed to launch medium- and shorter-range missiles, on the island of Kyushu.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that China had delivered a similar note of protest to Japan.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
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Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
18 September, 11:30 GMT
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