https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russia-doubts-japan-will-remove-typhon-systems-after-drills-with-us-australia-1124803601.html

Russia Doubts Japan Will Remove Typhon Systems After Drills With US, Australia

Russia Doubts Japan Will Remove Typhon Systems After Drills With US, Australia

Sputnik International

Russia does not believe Japan's promises to remove Typhon missile systems following exercises with the US and Australia and warns that such actions will not go without consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

2026-09-28T07:14+0000

2026-09-28T07:14+0000

2026-09-28T07:14+0000

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"The Japanese promise us that they [the Typhon systems] will supposedly be removed after the military exercises conclude. Unfortunately, however, we have little trust in the current authorities, so we have warned that such actions will not go unanswered," he told Russian media. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had sent a note of protest to Japan regarding the deployment of US ground-based Typhon systems, which are designed to launch medium- and shorter-range missiles, on the island of Kyushu. The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that China had delivered a similar note of protest to Japan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-foreign-ministry-says-sent-protest-note-to-japan-over-typhon-systems-deployment-1124756265.html

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