https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russian-drones-hit-ukrtelecom-and-dreamline-data-centers-in-kiev-overnight-1124803076.html

Russian Drones Hit Ukrtelecom and DreamLine Data Centers in Kiev Overnight

Russian Drones Hit Ukrtelecom and DreamLine Data Centers in Kiev Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics and communications centers, port infrastructure and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.

2026-09-28T05:45+0000

2026-09-28T05:45+0000

2026-09-28T05:45+0000

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The following were hit as a result of the strikes:In the city of Kiev:*a data processing center of Ukrtelecom, one of the largest companies providing fixed and mobile communications, as well as high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian army* a data processing center of DreamLine, one of the largest companies providing high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian army, including the storage of intelligence data* fuel infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army* At the Vasylkov military airfield (Kiev region), infrastructure and facilities were hitIn Odessa:* a Novaya Pochta logistics center that was storing military cargo* At the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment and dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was hit* At the port of Izmail — infrastructure of the Danubesudoservice plant, a major shipbuilding and ship repair enterprise engaged in the restoration and modernization of vessels, maintenance and refitting of patrol boats* A permanent deployment point of a Ukrainian State Border Service unit was also hit on the plant's territory* In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa was hit while transiting at sea

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