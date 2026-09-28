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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russias-methodical-data-center-strikes-wiping-out-ukraines-dual-use-digital-infrastructure-1124804478.html
Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure
Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russia’s daily attacks on Ukrainian telecoms and datacenters, from NewTelco and Be-Mobile to Kievstar, CEC Parkovy, etc. are designed to undermine Ukraine’s ability to wage war, control drones, and mount cyber and scamming operations inside Russia, military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.
2026-09-28T12:11+0000
2026-09-28T12:11+0000
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“All these centers, especially the ones in Kiev, played a dual role. Officially, they provided telecoms, internet access, connectivity. Unofficially, they were integrated into the combat command and control loop. Essentially, all info regarding the command of Ukrainian forces, intel data and the like flowed through these centers.”The presence of prominent Pentagon-linked companies like Blackbird and Palantir at these sites is “no coincidence,” Leonkov emphasized, saying they providing the firms with the computing power to coordinate combat ops, including drone target processing.The observer doesn’t think knocking out the centers will lead to a complete collapse of the Ukrainian military and cyber actors’ digital capabilities, given the potential to tap into data centers in places like Estonia and the Southern Caucasus – which are outside the purview of the special military operation.Nevertheless, “if the centers were to shut down, having to import that incredibly expensive equipment all over again and hook it all back up would be extremely costly” for Ukraine. “We would essentially be wiping the slate clean and disrupting core functionality.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-continue-strikes-on-ukrainian-communication-and-logistics-centers-1124801918.html
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military & intelligence, alexei leonkov, ukraine, russia, pentagon, palantir

Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure

12:11 GMT 28.09.2026
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankRussia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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Russia’s daily attacks on Ukrainian telecoms and datacenters, from NewTelco and Be-Mobile to Kievstar, CEC Parkovy, etc. are designed to undermine Ukraine’s ability to wage war, control drones, and mount cyber and scamming operations inside Russia, military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.
“All these centers, especially the ones in Kiev, played a dual role. Officially, they provided telecoms, internet access, connectivity. Unofficially, they were integrated into the combat command and control loop. Essentially, all info regarding the command of Ukrainian forces, intel data and the like flowed through these centers.”
The presence of prominent Pentagon-linked companies like Blackbird and Palantir at these sites is “no coincidence,” Leonkov emphasized, saying they providing the firms with the computing power to coordinate combat ops, including drone target processing.

“We are disrupting the military component first and foremost – and this will begin to impact the combat command and control. We are also hoping it will affect the terror attacks being carried out using drones,” Leonkov said.

The observer doesn’t think knocking out the centers will lead to a complete collapse of the Ukrainian military and cyber actors’ digital capabilities, given the potential to tap into data centers in places like Estonia and the Southern Caucasus – which are outside the purview of the special military operation.
Nevertheless, “if the centers were to shut down, having to import that incredibly expensive equipment all over again and hook it all back up would be extremely costly” for Ukraine. “We would essentially be wiping the slate clean and disrupting core functionality.”
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
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