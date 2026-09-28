https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russias-methodical-data-center-strikes-wiping-out-ukraines-dual-use-digital-infrastructure-1124804478.html

Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure

Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russia’s daily attacks on Ukrainian telecoms and datacenters, from NewTelco and Be-Mobile to Kievstar, CEC Parkovy, etc. are designed to undermine Ukraine’s ability to wage war, control drones, and mount cyber and scamming operations inside Russia, military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.

2026-09-28T12:11+0000

2026-09-28T12:11+0000

2026-09-28T12:11+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

alexei leonkov

ukraine

russia

pentagon

palantir

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“All these centers, especially the ones in Kiev, played a dual role. Officially, they provided telecoms, internet access, connectivity. Unofficially, they were integrated into the combat command and control loop. Essentially, all info regarding the command of Ukrainian forces, intel data and the like flowed through these centers.”The presence of prominent Pentagon-linked companies like Blackbird and Palantir at these sites is “no coincidence,” Leonkov emphasized, saying they providing the firms with the computing power to coordinate combat ops, including drone target processing.The observer doesn’t think knocking out the centers will lead to a complete collapse of the Ukrainian military and cyber actors’ digital capabilities, given the potential to tap into data centers in places like Estonia and the Southern Caucasus – which are outside the purview of the special military operation.Nevertheless, “if the centers were to shut down, having to import that incredibly expensive equipment all over again and hook it all back up would be extremely costly” for Ukraine. “We would essentially be wiping the slate clean and disrupting core functionality.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-continue-strikes-on-ukrainian-communication-and-logistics-centers-1124801918.html

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military & intelligence, alexei leonkov, ukraine, russia, pentagon, palantir