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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-continue-strikes-on-ukrainian-communication-and-logistics-centers-1124801918.html
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
Sputnik International
Russian forces continued strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-09-27T15:03+0000
2026-09-27T15:03+0000
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“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels involved in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment and dual-use goods for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the port of Odessa was hit while underway at sea.The ministry also said that a logistics center of the Novaya Pochta company in Odessa, which was used to store military cargo, was struck.In Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported strikes on a data center operated by Kievstar, a mobile communications and high-speed internet provider that was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The ministry also reported that a data center belonging to Omega Telecom, a provider of high-speed internet services, was hit in Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-strikes-warehouse-terminals-used-by-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124782958.html
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Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers

15:03 GMT 27.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2026
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Russian forces continued strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels involved in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment and dual-use goods for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the port of Odessa was hit while underway at sea.
The ministry also said that a logistics center of the Novaya Pochta company in Odessa, which was used to store military cargo, was struck.
In Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported strikes on a data center operated by Kievstar, a mobile communications and high-speed internet provider that was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The ministry also reported that a data center belonging to Omega Telecom, a provider of high-speed internet services, was hit in Kiev.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Warehouse Terminals Used by Ukrainian Forces - Defense Ministry
24 September, 15:50 GMT
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