https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-continue-strikes-on-ukrainian-communication-and-logistics-centers-1124801918.html

Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers

Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers

Sputnik International

Russian forces continued strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-09-27T15:03+0000

2026-09-27T15:03+0000

2026-09-27T15:03+0000

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“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels involved in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment and dual-use goods for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the port of Odessa was hit while underway at sea.The ministry also said that a logistics center of the Novaya Pochta company in Odessa, which was used to store military cargo, was struck.In Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported strikes on a data center operated by Kievstar, a mobile communications and high-speed internet provider that was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The ministry also reported that a data center belonging to Omega Telecom, a provider of high-speed internet services, was hit in Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-strikes-warehouse-terminals-used-by-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124782958.html

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