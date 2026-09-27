https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/russian-forces-continue-strikes-on-ukrainian-communication-and-logistics-centers-1124801918.html
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
Sputnik International
Russian forces continued strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-09-27T15:03+0000
2026-09-27T15:03+0000
2026-09-27T15:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
defense ministry
russian defense ministry
odessa
kiev
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_2a70ea19bcd9d49da97188e622026837.jpg
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels involved in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment and dual-use goods for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the port of Odessa was hit while underway at sea.The ministry also said that a logistics center of the Novaya Pochta company in Odessa, which was used to store military cargo, was struck.In Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported strikes on a data center operated by Kievstar, a mobile communications and high-speed internet provider that was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The ministry also reported that a data center belonging to Omega Telecom, a provider of high-speed internet services, was hit in Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russia-strikes-warehouse-terminals-used-by-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124782958.html
odessa
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3b7a9ee9dac27d95c64365d9859633.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian armed forces, defense ministry, russian defense ministry, odessa, kiev, russia
ukrainian armed forces, defense ministry, russian defense ministry, odessa, kiev, russia
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Communication and Logistics Centers
Russian forces continued strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out strikes on communication and logistics centers, as well as maritime vessels involved in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a dry cargo vessel transporting military equipment and dual-use goods for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the port of Odessa was hit
while underway at sea.
The ministry also said that a logistics center of the Novaya Pochta company in Odessa, which was used to store military cargo, was struck.
In Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported strikes on a data center operated by Kievstar, a mobile communications and high-speed internet provider that was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The ministry also reported that a data center belonging to Omega Telecom, a provider of high-speed internet services, was hit in Kiev.