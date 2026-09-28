https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/thousands-of-ukrainian-scammers-attacking-europeans---russian-foreign-ministry-1124803719.html

Thousands of Ukrainian Scammers Attacking Europeans - Russian Foreign Ministry

Thousands of Ukrainian Scammers Attacking Europeans - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers are targeting Europeans, robbing vulnerable groups and involving youths into criminal behavior, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2026-09-28T07:35+0000

2026-09-28T07:35+0000

2026-09-28T07:35+0000

world

ukraine

russia

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

scam

online scam

money scam

bank scam

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105507/06/1055070648_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d8568156cac3835dc61c15e7901f27e7.jpg

"The army of thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers is already targeting ordinary Europeans, robbing pensioners and other vulnerable categories of citizens, and recruiting young people into criminal activities such as money muling," Zakharova said. The network of Ukrainian scam call centers is slipping out of the control of its Western sponsors, she said. A 2025 United Nations report acknowledged the seriousness of digital threats originating from Ukraine. The geographic scope of the scammers' attacks has since expanded, mainly across Europe but also to Asia. Zakharova accused European governments of ignoring this problem to avoid having to explain to voters why Europe is suffering from what was supposed to harm Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220414/moscow-us-european-hackers-carry-out-hundreds-of-thousands-attacks-against-russia-weekly-1094759457.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, scam, online scam, money scam, bank scam