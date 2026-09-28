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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/thousands-of-ukrainian-scammers-attacking-europeans---russian-foreign-ministry-1124803719.html
Thousands of Ukrainian Scammers Attacking Europeans - Russian Foreign Ministry
Thousands of Ukrainian Scammers Attacking Europeans - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers are targeting Europeans, robbing vulnerable groups and involving youths into criminal behavior, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2026-09-28T07:35+0000
2026-09-28T07:35+0000
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"The army of thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers is already targeting ordinary Europeans, robbing pensioners and other vulnerable categories of citizens, and recruiting young people into criminal activities such as money muling," Zakharova said. The network of Ukrainian scam call centers is slipping out of the control of its Western sponsors, she said. A 2025 United Nations report acknowledged the seriousness of digital threats originating from Ukraine. The geographic scope of the scammers' attacks has since expanded, mainly across Europe but also to Asia. Zakharova accused European governments of ignoring this problem to avoid having to explain to voters why Europe is suffering from what was supposed to harm Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220414/moscow-us-european-hackers-carry-out-hundreds-of-thousands-attacks-against-russia-weekly-1094759457.html
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Thousands of Ukrainian Scammers Attacking Europeans - Russian Foreign Ministry

07:35 GMT 28.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankcyberattacks
cyberattacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers are targeting Europeans, robbing vulnerable groups and involving youths into criminal behavior, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"The army of thousands of Ukrainian phone scammers is already targeting ordinary Europeans, robbing pensioners and other vulnerable categories of citizens, and recruiting young people into criminal activities such as money muling," Zakharova said.
The network of Ukrainian scam call centers is slipping out of the control of its Western sponsors, she said. A 2025 United Nations report acknowledged the seriousness of digital threats originating from Ukraine. The geographic scope of the scammers' attacks has since expanded, mainly across Europe but also to Asia.
Zakharova accused European governments of ignoring this problem to avoid having to explain to voters why Europe is suffering from what was supposed to harm Russia.
cyberattacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
Russia
Moscow: US, European Hackers Carry Out 'Hundreds of Thousands' Attacks Against Russia Weekly
14 April 2022, 12:12 GMT
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