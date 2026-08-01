https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/hackers-expose-spanish-and-ukrainian-intelligence-personnel-1124526077.html
Hackers Expose Spanish and Ukrainian Intelligence Personnel
Hackers Expose Spanish and Ukrainian Intelligence Personnel
Sputnik International
The identities of more than 400 Spanish and Ukrainian intelligence officers linked to NATO were obtained by pro-Russian hacker groups PalachPro, APTDesi, and NoName057(16) after they breached law-enforcement and security databases in Spain and other NATO countries, the groups told Sputnik.
2026-08-01T09:38+0000
2026-08-01T09:38+0000
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According to the hackers, the leaked files include information on Spanish military personnel cooperating with NATO structures in Ukraine, as well as individuals allegedly linked to the SBU, CIA, and MI6.The groups claimed that the data had already been passed to Russian intelligence, while APTDesi prepared the files for publication.
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europe, ukraine, russia, spain, ukrainian security service (sbu), nato, hacker, hacker group
Hackers Expose Spanish and Ukrainian Intelligence Personnel
The identities of more than 400 Spanish and Ukrainian intelligence officers linked to NATO were obtained by pro-Russian hacker groups PalachPro, APTDesi, and NoName057(16) after they breached law-enforcement and security databases in Spain and other NATO countries, the groups told Sputnik.
According to the hackers, the leaked files include information on Spanish military personnel cooperating with NATO structures
in Ukraine, as well as individuals allegedly linked to the SBU, CIA, and MI6.
The groups claimed that the data had already been passed to Russian intelligence, while APTDesi prepared the files for publication.
17 December 2025, 09:04 GMT