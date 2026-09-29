https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/arctic-sea-cucumber-delivers-one-two-punch-to-triple-negative-breast-cancer-1124806494.html

Arctic Sea Cucumber Delivers One-Two Punch to Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Arctic Sea Cucumber Delivers One-Two Punch to Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Sputnik International

Two compounds that can stop the growth of one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer have been derived from a sea cucumber (Ocnus glacialis) by researchers at the Elyakov Pacific Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry.

2026-09-29T08:46+0000

2026-09-29T08:46+0000

2026-09-29T08:46+0000

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Compounds named glacialisosides A and B - derived from the sea cucumber found in the cold waters of the Chukchi Sea — showed particularly strong activity against triple-negative breast cancer, revealed the research.These compounds selectively target malignant cells while having little effect on healthy breast cells:The Russian scientists say the findings point toward a new class of anti-cancer drugs based on glycosides derived from Arctic marine invertebrates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-scientists-discover-sea-buckthorn-leaves-can-suppress-cancer-cell-growth-1124686415.html

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