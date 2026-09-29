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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/fire-protection-with-a-sixth-sense-rostec-unveils-self-activating-system-1124806113.html
Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System
Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System
Sputnik International
The material is designed for use in social and industrial facilities and can prevent fire from spreading through engineering communications, even at very low temperatures, according to Rostec.
2026-09-29T06:51+0000
2026-09-29T06:51+0000
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The protection works in a smart way:The material can also be used in both completed buildings and facilities under construction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/rostec-powers-up-arctics-biggest-platinum--palladium-hub-1124774387.html
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Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System

06:51 GMT 29.09.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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The material is designed for use in social and industrial facilities and can prevent fire from spreading through engineering communications, even at very low temperatures, according to Rostec.
The protection works in a smart way:
It remains completely inert under normal conditions
In the event of a fire, it automatically foams, expands, and tightly seals openings around cables, air ducts, and pipes—protecting equipment and giving people time to evacuate or extinguish the fire
The material can also be used in both completed buildings and facilities under construction.
"Our know-how lies both in the chemical formula of the substance and in the combination of design solutions. We supply not only a thermally expanding material, but a system of components – gels, mastics, tapes, harnesses, panels, blocks," General Director of Rostec’s RT-Project Technologies Vasily Zuykov says.
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