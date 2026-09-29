https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/fire-protection-with-a-sixth-sense-rostec-unveils-self-activating-system-1124806113.html

Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System

Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System

Sputnik International

The material is designed for use in social and industrial facilities and can prevent fire from spreading through engineering communications, even at very low temperatures, according to Rostec.

2026-09-29T06:51+0000

2026-09-29T06:51+0000

2026-09-29T06:51+0000

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The protection works in a smart way:The material can also be used in both completed buildings and facilities under construction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/rostec-powers-up-arctics-biggest-platinum--palladium-hub-1124774387.html

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