https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/lavrov-on-polands-proposal-on-patriot-missiles-study-russias-military-doctrine-1124807559.html

Lavrov on Poland's Proposal on Patriot Missiles: Study Russia's Military Doctrine

Lavrov on Poland's Proposal on Patriot Missiles: Study Russia's Military Doctrine

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called for studying Russia's military doctrine, commenting on Poland's proposal to host Patriot missile production on its territory.

2026-09-29T10:54+0000

2026-09-29T10:54+0000

2026-09-29T11:17+0000

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On Europe"Listen, we have a doctrine on this matter. A military doctrine that [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly cited. I call on you to carefully study the relevant section of this crucial document," Lavrov said during a meeting with participants of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.It is hard to say what Germany is trying to achieve, it is apparently wanting to keep up with everyone, Sergey Lavrov said.On Russia-US ContactsThe contacts between Russia and the United States on bilateral irritants have not yet taken place, Sergey Lavrov said.Experts from Russia and the US must agree on the timing and venue of the meeting, and there are many issues to discuss, including related to diplomatic property, Lavrov explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/lavrov-holds-press-conference-at-23rd-session-of-valdai-international-discussion-club-1124807202.html

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