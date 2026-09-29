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Lavrov on Poland's Proposal on Patriot Missiles: Study Russia's Military Doctrine
Lavrov on Poland's Proposal on Patriot Missiles: Study Russia's Military Doctrine
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called for studying Russia's military doctrine, commenting on Poland's proposal to host Patriot missile production on its territory.
2026-09-29T10:54+0000
2026-09-29T11:17+0000
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On Europe"Listen, we have a doctrine on this matter. A military doctrine that [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly cited. I call on you to carefully study the relevant section of this crucial document," Lavrov said during a meeting with participants of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.It is hard to say what Germany is trying to achieve, it is apparently wanting to keep up with everyone, Sergey Lavrov said.On Russia-US ContactsThe contacts between Russia and the United States on bilateral irritants have not yet taken place, Sergey Lavrov said.Experts from Russia and the US must agree on the timing and venue of the meeting, and there are many issues to discuss, including related to diplomatic property, Lavrov explained.
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Lavrov on Poland's Proposal on Patriot Missiles: Study Russia's Military Doctrine

10:54 GMT 29.09.2026 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 29.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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ISTRA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called for studying Russia's military doctrine, commenting on Poland's proposal to host Patriot missile production on its territory.

On Europe

"Listen, we have a doctrine on this matter. A military doctrine that [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly cited. I call on you to carefully study the relevant section of this crucial document," Lavrov said during a meeting with participants of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.
It is hard to say what Germany is trying to achieve, it is apparently wanting to keep up with everyone, Sergey Lavrov said.
"It is hard for me to say what Germany is trying to achieve. I think one explanation is the desire not to fall behind," Lavrov said.

On Russia-US Contacts

The contacts between Russia and the United States on bilateral irritants have not yet taken place, Sergey Lavrov said.
"The contacts have not taken place yet. We have agreed with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio that this will happen soon, but experts still need to agree on specific dates and a specific place," Lavrov said.
Experts from Russia and the US must agree on the timing and venue of the meeting, and there are many issues to discuss, including related to diplomatic property, Lavrov explained.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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