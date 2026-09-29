https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/putin-holds-talks-with-former-president-of-republika-srpska-dodik-1124807059.html

Putin Holds Talks With Former President of Republika Srpska Dodik

Putin Holds Talks With Former President of Republika Srpska Dodik

Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and current Prime Minister Savo Minic.

2026-09-29T14:25+0000

2026-09-29T14:25+0000

2026-09-29T15:16+0000

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Dodik last visited Russia in May 2026 to take part in events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.Relations between Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation are at the highest possible level and are maintained within the framework of strategic cooperation, Milorad Dodik said earlier.Russia provides unwavering support to Republika Srpska in multilateral platforms, including the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Republika Srpska former President Milorad Dodik said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supported the goals of the special military operation and noted that the Russian leader's warnings about the West's actions had always been right.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/republika-srpska-supports-russia-special-military-operation-will-never-join-nato---dodik-1124020990.html

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