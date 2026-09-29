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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/putin-holds-talks-with-former-president-of-republika-srpska-dodik-1124807059.html
Putin Holds Talks With Former President of Republika Srpska Dodik
Putin Holds Talks With Former President of Republika Srpska Dodik
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and current Prime Minister Savo Minic.
2026-09-29T14:25+0000
2026-09-29T15:16+0000
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Dodik last visited Russia in May 2026 to take part in events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.Relations between Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation are at the highest possible level and are maintained within the framework of strategic cooperation, Milorad Dodik said earlier.Russia provides unwavering support to Republika Srpska in multilateral platforms, including the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Republika Srpska former President Milorad Dodik said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supported the goals of the special military operation and noted that the Russian leader's warnings about the West's actions had always been right.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/republika-srpska-supports-russia-special-military-operation-will-never-join-nato---dodik-1124020990.html
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milorad dodik, russia, republika srpska, vladimir putin

Putin Holds Talks With Former President of Republika Srpska Dodik

14:25 GMT 29.09.2026 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 29.09.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik
Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and current Prime Minister Savo Minic.
Dodik last visited Russia in May 2026 to take part in events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Relations between Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation are at the highest possible level and are maintained within the framework of strategic cooperation, Milorad Dodik said earlier.
Russia provides unwavering support to Republika Srpska in multilateral platforms, including the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The political dialogue is part of that, and our efforts at the UN, the implementation of the joint economic project, and traditional contacts in the region. In the field of cultural and humanitarian exchanges, we both strive to ensure a fairer world order. And as I've mentioned, we support the Republika Srpska and the multilateral fora, including the UN Security Council," Putin said.

Republika Srpska former President Milorad Dodik said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supported the goals of the special military operation and noted that the Russian leader's warnings about the West's actions had always been right.
"We are ready to hear you out and to express our support for the goals of a special military operation. And we would like to say that you were always right in all the warnings that you have made," Dodik said.
Milorad Dodik - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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Republika Srpska Supports Russia, Special Military Operation, Will Never Join NATO - Dodik
21 April, 16:41 GMT
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