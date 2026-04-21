https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/republika-srpska-supports-russia-special-military-operation-will-never-join-nato---dodik-1124020990.html
Republika Srpska Supports Russia, Special Military Operation, Will Never Join NATO - Dodik
Republika Srpska Supports Russia, Special Military Operation, Will Never Join NATO - Dodik
Sputnik International
Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, supports Russia and its special military operation and opposes sanctions against it as well as Bosnia's possible accession to NATO, Milorad Dodik, former president of Republika Srpska and leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, said.
2026-04-21T16:41+0000
2026-04-21T16:41+0000
2026-04-21T16:41+0000
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"I am here to reaffirm our strategic-level cooperation and our support for Russia when it comes to its special military operation, that Republika Srpska will never vote for any sanctions against it, and that Republika Srpska has no plans to join NATO and will pursue a policy of military neutrality," Dodik said at a joint press briefing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who is visiting Republika Srpska's main city of Banja Luka. Russians and Serbs, as well as Russia and Republika Srpska, are linked not only by good diplomatic relations, but also by deep historical ties, the roots of their national identity, their joint fight against Nazism, and a common culture and values, Republika Srpska President Sinisa Karan said during the event. Grushko is paying a working visit to Republika Srpska this Tuesday. He held talks with Dodik and President Karan and visited the construction site of an Orthodox church in Banja Luka designed by the Center for Classical and Traditional Architecture of the Moscow Architectural Institute. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the ceremony to lay the church's foundation stone in September 2018.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/russia-strongly-condemns-western-attempts-to-oust-republika-srpska-president-dodik---lavrov-1122756752.html
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republika srpska supports russia, milorad dodik, bosnia's possible accession to nato, alliance of independent social democrats
republika srpska supports russia, milorad dodik, bosnia's possible accession to nato, alliance of independent social democrats
Republika Srpska Supports Russia, Special Military Operation, Will Never Join NATO - Dodik
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, supports Russia and its special military operation and opposes sanctions against it as well as Bosnia's possible accession to NATO, Milorad Dodik, former president of Republika Srpska and leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, said.
"I am here to reaffirm our strategic-level cooperation and our support for Russia when it comes to its special military operation, that Republika Srpska will never vote for any sanctions against it, and that Republika Srpska has no plans to join NATO and will pursue a policy of military neutrality," Dodik said at a joint press briefing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who is visiting Republika Srpska's main city of Banja Luka.
Russians and Serbs, as well as Russia and Republika Srpska, are linked not only by good diplomatic relations, but also by deep historical ties, the roots of their national identity, their joint fight against Nazism, and a common culture and values, Republika Srpska President Sinisa Karan said during the event.
"It is a great honor and pleasure for our republic and people that we are able to host a high-level Russian delegation today, led by the deputy foreign minister, Mr. Grushko, and his colleagues. You saw that the meeting was planned to be shorter, but it lasted twice as long, which shows how excellent our communication is," he said.
Grushko is paying a working visit to Republika Srpska
this Tuesday. He held talks with Dodik and President Karan and visited the construction site of an Orthodox church in Banja Luka designed by the Center for Classical and Traditional Architecture of the Moscow Architectural Institute. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the ceremony to lay the church's foundation stone in September 2018.
9 September 2025, 12:32 GMT