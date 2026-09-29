https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russia-strikes-two-data-centers-in-kiev-and-cargo-vessels-in-black-sea-1124805942.html

Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea

Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea

Sputnik International

Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-09-29T06:43+0000

2026-09-29T06:43+0000

2026-09-29T06:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian defense ministry

kiev

black sea

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Here's the full list of targets hit during the overnight group strike:In Kiev and the region:In the Odessa region:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russias-methodical-data-center-strikes-wiping-out-ukraines-dual-use-digital-infrastructure-1124804478.html

russia

kiev

black sea

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russia, russian defense ministry, kiev, black sea