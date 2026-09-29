https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russia-strikes-two-data-centers-in-kiev-and-cargo-vessels-in-black-sea-1124805942.html
Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea
Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea
Sputnik International
Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-29T06:43+0000
2026-09-29T06:43+0000
2026-09-29T06:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kiev
black sea
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_0:76:2200:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3a7e3aa893954517312538b8c99c51.jpg
Here's the full list of targets hit during the overnight group strike:In Kiev and the region:In the Odessa region:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/russias-methodical-data-center-strikes-wiping-out-ukraines-dual-use-digital-infrastructure-1124804478.html
russia
kiev
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_175:0:2026:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_6fdebba63ed5f04bd26a688b3785a948.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russian defense ministry, kiev, black sea
russia, russian defense ministry, kiev, black sea
Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea
Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Here's the full list of targets hit during the overnight group strike:
A warehouse terminal storing UAVs
A locomotive depot that housed a cruise missile warehouse
A drone production workshop
Port infrastructure facilities
Two dry cargo vessels (one in port, one at sea)