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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russia-strikes-two-data-centers-in-kiev-and-cargo-vessels-in-black-sea-1124805942.html
Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea
Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea
Sputnik International
Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-29T06:43+0000
2026-09-29T06:43+0000
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Here's the full list of targets hit during the overnight group strike:In Kiev and the region:In the Odessa region:
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Russia Strikes Two Data Centers in Kiev and Cargo Vessels in Black Sea

06:43 GMT 29.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Here's the full list of targets hit during the overnight group strike:
In Kiev and the region:
A warehouse terminal storing UAVs
A locomotive depot that housed a cruise missile warehouse
In the Odessa region:
An electrical substation
A drone production workshop
Port infrastructure facilities
Two dry cargo vessels (one in port, one at sea)
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Methodical Data Center Strikes Wiping Out Ukraine’s Dual-Use Digital Infrastructure
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